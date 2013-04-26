US STOCKS-Wall St dips as investors parse bank earnings
WASHINGTON, April 25 President Barack Obama will meet on Friday with a group of U.S. business executives whose companies have a major presence in Mexico and Central America, the White House said on Thursday.
Obama departs for a trip to Mexico and Costa Rica next week.
Here is the list of business leaders expected to meet with him at the White House:
John Bilbrey, chief executive, Hershey Co
Franklin Chang Díaz, president, Ad Astra Rocket Company
Andres Gluski, chief executive, AES Corp
Robert A. McDonald, chief executive, Procter & Gamble Co
Manuel Medina-Mora, co-president, Citigroup and chairman, Banamex
Luis Alberto Moreno, president, Inter-American Development Bank
J. Miles Reiter, chief executive, Driscoll's
Mark Snell, president, Sempra Energy
David Starling, chief executive, Kansas City Southern
Patricia Woertz, chief executive, Archer Daniels Midland
