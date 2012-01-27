Chief Technology Officer of The United States of America, The Honorable Aneesh Chopra takes part in the ''Technology General Session'' of the National Summit at the Renaissance Center in Detroit, Michigan June 17, 2009. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook/Files

The United States' first chief technology officer will leave next month after nearly three years on the job.

Aneesh Chopra was charged with encouraging technological innovation. He promoted government efforts to expand broadband access in rural areas and led an electronic health records initiative, including giving military veterans easy access to their medical records.

John Holdren, director of the Office of Science and Technology Policy, credited Chopra with designing the National Wireless Initiative which called for a nationwide public safety broadband network, and pushing for a Consumer Privacy Bill of Rights.

Chopra, Virginia's secretary of technology prior to taking the national post in 2009, is headed back to that state but gave few specifics.

"After an incredible three years as the nation's first Chief Technology Officer, I am returning to my home state of Virginia to continue my work using innovative new technologies and platforms to improve healthcare, education and energy - and to grow the jobs and industries of the future," Chopra said in a statement on Friday.

No successor to Chopra was named by the White House.

(Reporting By Jasmin Melvin; Additional reporting by Laura MacInnis; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)