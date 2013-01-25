WASHINGTON Jan 25 President Barack Obama and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton will give a joint interview to CBS's "60 Minutes" news program that will air on Sunday, the White House said.

The interview, to be conducted at the White House on Friday, comes as Clinton prepares to step down and the Senate confirmation process moves forward for U.S. Senator John Kerry, picked by Obama as her successor.

Clinton on Wednesday forcefully defended her handling of the deadly September attack on the U.S. diplomatic mission in the Libyan city of Benghazi and denied any effort to mislead the American people.

There is widespread speculation whether Clinton, who leaves with high public approval ratings after serving from the start of Obama's first term, will make another White House run in 2016.

The interview, which will be broadcast at 7 p.m. EST (0000 Monday GMT), will be Obama's first since his ceremonial inauguration on Monday. It will also be the first time he and Clinton have been interviewed together. (Reporting By Matt Spetalnick; Editing by Vicki Allen)