* Refrains from "predictions" about political future
* Many Democrats want her to run for president in 2016
* Says "lingering effects" from concussion "will disappear"
* Obama scolds "incorrigible" press for 2016 election talk
By Roberta Rampton
WASHINGTON, Jan 27 Outgoing U.S. Secretary of
State Hillary Clinton sidestepped questions about whether she
would run for president in 2016 in a CBS television interview
done jointly with President Barack Obama, her rival in the 2008
race.
Clinton, 65, denied there were any political tea leaves to
read in the unusual joint interview for the CBS show "60
Minutes," and acknowledged that she still has "some lingering
effects" from a recent concussion and blood clot that she said
doctors expect to disappear over time.
"The president and I care deeply about what's going to
happen for our country in the future. And I don't think, you
know, either he or I can make predictions about what's going to
happen tomorrow, or the next year," Clinton said, according to a
transcript of the interview, which was taped at the White House
on Friday and aired on Sunday.
Obama beat Clinton in a bitter Democratic primary campaign
to run for president in 2008. He surprised many by choosing her
as his secretary of state, a job she said she initially turned
down.
Clinton traveled to a record 112 countries as secretary of
state. She has said she wants to take a break from public life,
but has not said she will retire.
Democratic Senator John Kerry, who unsuccessfully ran for
president in 2004, is expected to be confirmed as Obama's new
secretary of state as early as this week.
After Obama heaped praise on Clinton's diplomatic
achievements, he chided the show's host, Steve Kroft, who asked
about "the date of expiration on this endorsement" of Clinton.
"You guys in the press are incorrigible. I was literally
inaugurated four days ago. And you're talking about elections
four years from now," Obama said.
'LINGERING EFFECTS' FROM FALL
Clinton has been in the public eye for 34 years, since her
husband, former President Bill Clinton, was governor of
Arkansas.
Her cautious answer about her future on Sunday was less
definitive than one she gave in an ABC interview in December,
when she said in reference to another bid for the presidency:
"I've said I really don't believe that that's something I will
do again."
Many Democrats hope that Clinton will run in 2016. Vice
President Joe Biden's name has also been frequently mentioned
among Democrats. He has said he has not decided whether to run.
Clinton also addressed a recent health issue: a concussion
and blood clot that sent her to the hospital.
"The doctors tell me that that will all recede. And so
thankfully I'm, you know, looking forward to being at full
speed," she said.
She said she had since been wearing glasses instead of
contact lenses because of "lingering effects" from the
concussion "that are decreasing, and will disappear."
Clinton returned from a European tour on Dec. 7 suffering
from a stomach virus. On Dec. 15, the State Department announced
she had become dehydrated, fainted and suffered a concussion.
During a check-up afterwards, she was diagnosed with the
blood clot, hospitalized and treated with blood thinners.
(Additional reporting by Paul Eckert; Editing by David
Brunnstrom)