(Updates with details from party)
By Jeff Mason
OAK BLUFFS, Mass. Aug 15 U.S. President Barack
Obama played golf with former President Bill Clinton and
attended a party with former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton
on Saturday to celebrate the birthday of Washington power broker
and mutual friend Vernon Jordan.
The birthday bash, which took place on the Massachusetts
island of Martha's Vineyard, reunited the two powerful
Democratic families in the midst of a second White House bid by
Hillary Clinton, who is under fire for using a private email
server during her time as the top U.S. diplomat.
The Obamas and Clintons crossed paths last year on Martha's
Vineyard at a similar celebration for Jordan's wife, Ann.
That event came just after the former secretary of state
criticized her one-time boss's foreign policy vision, prompting
an apology and a pledge to reconcile by "hugging it out."
This year's gathering had some 200 guests, including actor
Morgan Freeman and American Express Chief Executive Kenneth
Chenault. The president toasted Jordan during the party.
Obama and Hillary Clinton had a brief conversation but no
extended interaction, a White House spokesman said.
Clinton came to Martha's Vineyard fresh from a campaign stop
in Iowa, where she pushed back against criticism from Republican
presidential candidate Jeb Bush that Obama's policies on Iraq
created instability that led to the rise of the Islamic State
militant group.
In 2008, Obama's victory in Iowa's Democratic primary
contest helped propel him to beat Clinton for the party's
nomination.
Obama is vacationing on the island with his wife and
children. He has spent much of the past week on the golf course.
Jordan, who is turning 80, and former U.S. Trade Representative
Ron Kirk rounded out the golf foursome on Saturday.
The current and former U.S. presidents could be seen
chatting amiably and gesturing with their hands while starting
their game.
Wearing slacks and a white shirt, Obama waved and smiled at
journalists who were allowed to take pictures as the men played.
Obama and Clinton have golfed together at least three times
since the current president entered office, including January
2013, shortly after Obama's re-election.
Obama and the former president overcame a once-tense
relationship stemming from the 2008 Democratic presidential
primary race in which the then-U.S. senator from Illinois beat
the former first lady.
Bill Clinton campaigned hard for Obama's re-election in 2012
and Obama, while not endorsing anyone yet in the 2016 race, has
expressed his admiration for Hillary Clinton, who is the
Democratic frontrunner.
(Editing by Alan Crosby and Richard Borsuk)