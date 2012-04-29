* Calls Hilton ballroom "a fixer-upper" for Romney
By Lily Kuo
WASHINGTON, April 28 President Barack Obama
poked fun at his likely presidential rival Mitt Romney and
Republican opponents in Congress on Saturday night, including a
dig at Romney's treatment of a pet dog, at the annual White
House Correspondents' Association dinner.
The black-tie dinner, informally billed as the "nerd prom,"
is the biggest social event of the year for Washington media and
gives presidents a chance to show a lighter side.
"I'm not going to attack any of the Republican candidates.
Take Mitt Romney; he and I actually have a lot in common," the
president said, telling the crowd of Hollywood celebrities and
Washington power players that both men trailed their wives in
national opinion polls.
Obama, who faces re-election in November, is expected to be
matched against Romney, a multimillionaire and former
Massachusetts governor.
He joked that the luxurious ballroom in the Washington
Hilton hotel where the dinner was held was "what Mitt Romney
calls a fixer-upper," a dig at Romney's sometimes clumsy
references to his wealth.
Obama said he had expected a tough campaign but that one
video had gone too far. A fake political attack ad rolled with a
news clip of Romney defending himself against criticism for
strapping the family dog, Seamus, in a crate on the top of the
car during a family trip in 1983.
The clip showed images of the Obama family dog Bo,
apparently miserable at being held captive by "European style
dog socialism." A deep voice intoned: "American dogs can't
afford four more years of Obama. To them, that's 28 years."
Obama also took a shot at former Speaker of the House Newt
Gingrich, who has announced he would quit the Republican primary
race. "Newt, there's still time man," he said to Gingrich, who
was in the audience with his wife, Callista.
SECRET SERVICE 'CURFEW'
In a shot at the legislative branch of the U.S. government,
Obama quipped: "Congress and I have certainly had our
differences. Yet, I've tried to be civil, to not take any cheap
shots and that's why I want to especially thank all the members
who took a break from their exhausting schedule of not passing
any laws to be here tonight. Let's give them a big round of
applause."
Obama ended his speech with a reference to a recent scandal
over Secret Service staffers consorting with prostitutes during
a presidential trip to Colombia. "I had a lot more material
prepared, but I have to get the Secret Service home in time for
their new curfew."
Last year, the president told jokes at the expense of U.S.
real estate mogul Donald Trump, mocking his possible
presidential ambitions. That dinner came on the eve of the
announcement that U.S. Navy SEALs had killed al Qaeda leader
Osama bin Laden.
Late-night TV comedian Jimmy Kimmel, who was the featured
entertainer, wondered "Who'll it be this year?" and joked, "You
know there's a term for guys like President Obama, um, probably
not two terms."
Kimmel continued the dog-themed jokes with a jab at the
president, who shocked some Americans with the revelation that
he ate dog meat as a child in Indonesia.
"When you go to a dog park, is this the same as when we look
at a tank full of lobsters?" Kimmel asked.
Among the guests at the dinner, sponsored by the White House
Correspondents Association, was a large contingent of
entertainment celebrities invited by media organizations.
Among them were director Steven Spielberg, actors George
Clooney, Sigourney Weaver, Claire Danes and Kevin Spacey, Eva
Longoria, Goldie Hawn and Reese Witherspoon, and singer John
Legend.
Seated at the same table were reality television star Kim
Kardashian and actress Lindsay Lohan.
(Reporting By Lily Kuo; Editing by Eric Walsh and Todd Eastham)