UPDATE 3-Honeywell profit beats; shares hit record high
* Shares hit record high at $128.30 (Adds details from CFO interview; Updates shares)
WASHINGTON Oct 17 U.S. President Barack Obama planned to sign an executive order on Friday to implement enhanced security measures for federal payments, including microchips and PIN numbers for ATM cards.
In remarks to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, Obama will announce steps that apply to the federal government that he hopes will help lead the private sector to take similar steps, the White House said.
Home Depot, Target, Walgreens and Walmart will be rolling out secure chip and PIN-compatible card terminals in all their stores, most by January 2015, the White House said.
(Reporting By Sara Lynch and Steve Holland)
* Shares hit record high at $128.30 (Adds details from CFO interview; Updates shares)
NEW YORK, April 21 Starbucks baristas have taken to social media to complain about the coffee chain's entry into the latest food craze: Unicorn Frappuccino.