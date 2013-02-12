(Updates with further details, quote)
WASHINGTON Feb 11 U.S. President Barack Obama
plans to release a long-awaited executive order aimed at
improving the nation's defenses against cyber attacks as early
as Wednesday, according to sources familiar with the matter.
The order, drawn up after Congress failed to pass cyber
defense legislation last year, is meant to improve the
protection of critical industries and infrastructure from cyber
intrusions.
Concerns about cyber attacks, which have hit a succession of
major U.S. companies and government agencies in recent months,
also could be raised by Obama in his annual State of the Union
address to Congress on Tuesday evening.
One of the White House's major goals is to improve
information-sharing about attacks among private companies, and
between companies and the government.
"Our biggest issue right now is getting the private sector
to a comfort level so they can report anomalies, malware,
incidents within their network" without undue fear of being
"outed" as victims, said FBI Executive Assistant Director
Richard McFeely, head of the Criminal, Cyber, Response and
Services Branch.
The order is expected to give the Department of Homeland
Security (DHS) the lead role in protecting critical U.S.
infrastructure, according to a government official who had seen
a final draft of the order's executive summary.
DHS will be tasked with setting up a system for sharing
cyber threats with private industry and be responsible for
protecting critical infrastructure, the official said. Most of
the critical U.S. infrastructure is run by private industry.
"We know the executive order isn't going to go as far as
legislation could or will go, but it's a good start," the
official said.
Some Republicans had wanted the Department of Defense to
play the lead role instead of DHS.
Cyber security experts say the executive order - which does
not have the same force as a law - is a step in the right
direction and indicates Obama takes the problem seriously.
"I think this can fairly be described as a down payment on
legislation," said Stewart Baker, former National Security
Agency general counsel and a past assistant secretary for policy
at the Department of Homeland Security.
Stewart said he thought the executive order would make a
difference in policy and practical terms "but whether it will
provide practical protection from cyber attacks is still in
doubt."
The executive order will make it easier for people at
private companies to get security clearances so classified
information can be shared, according to earlier drafts that were
leaked and posted online.
It will also make companies work with the National Institute
of Standards and Technology to come up with sector-specific
standards for cyber security and will then require companies to
engage with their regulators to decide how those standards are
implemented.
"Companies aren't going to, at first, be required to do
anything. These are voluntary standards, except for a few
critical infrastructure companies," said James Lewis, senior
fellow at the Center for Strategic and International Studies.
"If you're regulated, the regulator will be able to say,
'Here are some new standards.' If you're not regulated you won't
be touched at all."
