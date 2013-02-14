By Alina Selyukh
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Feb 13 A day after U.S. President
Barack Obama signed an executive order on ways to better defend
against cyber attacks, administration officials told a packed
audience of industry insiders that no government agency can
tackle the threat alone.
The event on Wednesday at the U.S. Department of Commerce
kicked off what is likely to be a lengthy new effort to upgrade
U.S. defenses against cyber attacks. A previous effort stalled
in Congress last year.
House Intelligence Committee Chairman Mike Rogers of
Michigan reintroduced his cyber-security bill on Wednesday with
a pledge there would be no schism with the White House over the
issue. Obama threatened to veto the bill in 2012, citing lax
safeguards for privacy and confidentiality.
The promises of collaboration echoed a rising urgency within
the administration, along with many in private industry, who
warn that the United States is increasingly vulnerable to a
crippling cyber attack.
Relentless efforts to hack the country's banks, power grid
and other critical infrastructure, paired with instances of
disruptive attacks abroad, pose a national security threat,
experts warn.
The U.S. Federal Reserve is the latest institution to have
its computer systems breached by hackers, an incident now the
subject of a criminal probe by the FBI.
"Dangerous capabilities are out there, the bad people are
out there and all that has to happen is someone decides they're
finally going to step over the threshold and really cross the
line of damage," Michael Chertoff, former secretary of homeland
security, said on the sidelines of Wednesday's event.
The issue jumped to national prominence on Tuesday when
Obama unveiled his executive order in the State of the Union
address. "We cannot look back years from now and wonder why we
did nothing in the face of real threats to our security and our
economy," Obama said.
The order, which does not have the same power as law, seeks
to make it easier for the government to warn private companies
of cyber threats and to set up a system of voluntary
cyber-security standards.
'WE WILL NEED YOUR HELP'
Industry experts viewed the order as a good step after last
year's failed attempts to pass a cyber law, but some noted its
lack of teeth in enforcing actual change.
The administration hopes that private companies will help
write and adopt the standards and perhaps voluntarily share
cyber-threat information among themselves.
"The bottom line is that we will need your help in making
this (executive order) work," Michael Daniel, White House
cybersecurity coordinator, told the crowd gathered to hear
details of the order. "Cyber security must be a shared
collective endeavor."
Often-antagonistic government agencies, including the
departments of Homeland Security, Justice and Commerce, pledged
close cooperation.
"That's the first time that's ever happened. ... That was
very powerful to me," said Mary Ellen Callahan, a former chief
privacy officer at the Department of Homeland Security and now a
lawyer at Jenner & Block in Washington.
Implementation could be another matter.
The order's call for cyber-security standards still rubs
some lawmakers and industry players - in particular the powerful
business lobby the U.S. Chamber of Commerce - the wrong way.
They worry that what starts off as a process of compiling
voluntary standards would turn into mandatory regulations.
The White House and cyber community repeated the pleas for
passage of a comprehensive bill in Congress to complement the
executive order that would, among other things, give companies
liability protection.
(Editing by Ros Krasny and Peter Cooney)