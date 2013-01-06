* White House confident Hagel will pass Senate confirmation
* Influential Republicans have stated opposition to Hagel
* President and former senator bonded over opposition to
Iraq war
By Thomas Ferraro
WASHINGTON, Jan 6 President Barack Obama will
nominate former Republican Senator Chuck Hagel to be his defense
secretary and an announcement could come on Monday, sources
familiar with the nomination process said.
The choice will likely set up a confirmation battle in the
Senate over whether the former Nebraska senator and Vietnam
veteran is a strong enough supporter of key U.S. ally Israel and
over his past calls for military cuts.
The Obama administration backed down from a tough Senate
confirmation battle over Susan Rice, the U.S. Ambassador to the
United Nations, who was Obama's first pick to replace Hillary
Clinton as secretary of state.
Rice withdrew her name from consideration after drawing
heavy fire from Republicans for remarks she made in the
aftermath of a Sept. 11 attack on the U.S. mission in Benghazi,
Libya. Obama then nominated Massachusetts Democratic Senator
John Kerry, a former presidential candidate.
"The administration has a lot of work to do on Hagel," a
Democratic Senate aide said on Sunday.
"He is in a weaker position now than Rice ever was because
Rice would have rallied Democrats behind her. The administration
floated Hagel's name, then neglected to defend him effectively
when his critics started taking shots," the aide said.
However, the White House is confident it can weather
criticism of Hagel's record and garner enough votes from both
sides of the political aisle to get his nomination through
committee and win confirmation in the Democratic-led Senate.
"The president wants him, because he trusts him and he's an
independent voice," a second source close to the situation said.
The source said Hagel had received high-level messages of
reassurance in recent days that his nomination was on track
despite a campaign by his critics aimed at derailing it.
People close to Hagel have been informed of an imminent
announcement, the source added.
Obama is also expected to round out his security team by
unveiling his pick for CIA director to replace David Petraeus,
the retired general who stepped down in November over an
extramarital affair with his biographer.
NOMINATION FIGHT
In recent weeks a number of prominent Republicans have said
they would oppose Hagel's nomination. On Sunday, Republican
lawmakers made clear he would face a tough nomination process.
"This is an in-your-face nomination by the president to all
of us who are supportive of Israel," South Carolina Republican
Senator Lindsey Graham told CNN's "State of the Union."
"I don't know what his management experience is regarding
the Pentagon, little, if any, so I think it's an incredibly
controversial choice."
Many Republicans contend that Hagel, who left the Senate in
2008, at times opposed Israel's interests. He voted several
times against U.S. sanctions on Iran, and made disparaging
remarks about the influence of what he called a "Jewish lobby"
in Washington.
Hagel has also been critical of the size of the American
military, telling the Financial Times in 2011 that the Defense
Department was "bloated" and needed "to be pared down."
An editorial in The Washington Post last month said that
given the scale of the cuts Hagel seeks, he was "not the right
choice" for defense secretary.
Senate minority Leader Mitch McConnell said "there would be
a lot of tough questions of Senator Hagel."
"But he will be treated fairly by Republicans in the
Senate," the Kentucky Republican told NBC's "Meet the Press."
Hagel has also been attacked by gay rights groups for
remarks in 1998 questioning whether an "openly aggressively gay"
nominee could be an effective U.S. ambassador. He apologized for
the comments last month saying they were "insensitive."
If confirmed, Hagel would become the first former enlisted
soldier to lead the Pentagon. He served alongside his brother
Tom in Vietnam, and they earned five Purple Hearts between them.
Senator Heidi Heitkamp, a North Dakota Democrat, said the
way Hagel had been targeted was not fair.
"He hasn't had a chance to speak for himself," she said on
ABC's "This Week. "Why all the pre-judging, I don't know."
OBAMA'S TIES TO HAGEL
Last month Obama offered strong support for Hagel as a
possible replacement for Defense Secretary Leon Panetta, who has
said he wants to leave early in the second term.
"I've served with Chuck Hagel. I know him. He is a patriot.
He is somebody who has done extraordinary work both in the
United States Senate, somebody who served this country with
valor in Vietnam," Obama told "Meet the Press" on Dec. 30.
Obama and Hagel bonded over their shared opposition to the
Iraq War. Obama rose to national prominence through his
criticism of the war, while Hagel made himself an isolated
figure in the Republican Party by taking a similar position. The
pair traveled to Iraq together in 2008.
While Obama may hope that his choice of a Republican to lead
the military would be seen as a gesture of bipartisanship, Hagel
has been sharply critical of his own party since leaving the
Senate in 2009. Last year, Hagel endorsed a Democratic candidate
for the Senate in Nebraska.
In 2009, Republican former Vice President Dick Cheney told
Newsweek: "Let's say I believe firmly in Ronald Reagan's 11th
commandment: Thou shalt not speak ill of a fellow Republican.
But it's very hard sometimes to adhere to that where Chuck Hagel
is involved."
The top names discussed for CIA director are
Counterterrorism and Homeland Security Adviser John Brennan and
Michael Morell, a career intelligence officer who has served as
acting CIA director after Petraeus' abrupt departure.