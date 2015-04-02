LOUISVILLE, Ky., April 2 President Barack Obama
made a rare reference to the strength of the U.S. dollar on
Thursday, noting it had gotten stronger as economies in Europe
and Asia struggled.
"The dollar's becoming stronger because a lot of people want
to park their money here," Obama said at an event in Kentucky.
"That makes our exports more expensive."
Obama said people had to keep working hard to keep the
economy going and lambasted Republicans for prioritizing tax
cuts for the wealthy instead of investing in apprenticeships and
job training programs as he favors.
"We can't just sit back and assume that growth continues at
the kind of pace that we need" to give opportunity to young
people, he said.
(Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Eric Beech)