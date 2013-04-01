U.S. President Barack Obama (2nd R) participates in the 135th annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, April 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

WASHINGTON Sometimes being U.S. president isn't just about being in command, there is also the rare opportunity to shed the heavy concerns - and the necktie, to spend time with citizens focused more on food and fun than power and politics.

U.S. President Barack Obama escaped briefly from North Korean tensions and Capitol Hill battles to spend time with the Easter Bunny and 30,000 visitors on the south lawn of the White House for the 135th annual Easter Egg Roll on Monday morning.

The first family walked amid the pastel-clad crowd, taking part in the egg rolling, sports, cooking stations and story telling.

"You guys brought the great weather. It was a little shaky this morning, but all of you did a great job sending a message upstairs, and now we've got beautiful weather," Obama told the visitors at the beginning of the event.

Michelle Obama then took over in welcoming the crowd, encouraging the children in the audience to "eat your vegetables, okay?"

The First Lady regularly advocates for healthy eating and fitness, and continued to do so with the crowds of visitors and performers in costume.

Among the visitors were families from Newtown, Connecticut, the site of December's school shooting.

The president went to the egg rolling station before heading to play basketball. At the basketball court, he made just two of 22 shots. He was joined by members of the National Basketball Association's Washington Wizards.

Michelle Obama spent part of the morning with NBC weather forecaster Al Roker and chef Anne Burrell at a cooking station, where they prepared pasta.

She then met up with her daughters Sasha and Malia, and the first family's dog, Bo, for a reading of two children's books, including "Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs."

(Reporting by Gabriel Debenedetti; Editing by Cynthia Johnston and Jackie Frank)