U.S. President Barack Obama talks about the economy at Fire Station Number Five in Arlington, Virginia February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

WASHINGTON President Barack Obama will seek $80 million in new funding for a program to boost science and math education in U.S. schools, the White House said on Tuesday.

Obama, who is running for re-election in November at a time when the economy is voters' top concern, has sought to emphasize math and science education as one of the keys to a robust economic recovery.

Many U.S. business leaders have complained that a shortage of workers with strong math and science skills has forced them to look abroad.

Obama, who is hosting a science fair at the White House, plans to announce the new initiative at the event.

The aim is to train 100,000 teachers who would be able to share their expertise in science, technology, engineering and math with 1 million additional students over the next decade.

Obama will formally unveil the request in his proposed budget for fiscal year 2013 that he will present on February 13.

The request requires approval from the U.S. Congress.

In addition to the $80 million in government funds Obama is proposing, philanthropic organizations and private companies have committed to providing $22 million, the White House said.

Organizations involved in the effort include the Carnegie Corporation of New York, Google (GOOG.O), the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Freeport-McMoRan (FCX.N) and the Michael and Susan Dell Foundation.

(Reporting By Caren Bohan; Editing by Sandra Maler)