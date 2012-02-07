By Samson Reiny
WASHINGTON Feb 7 President Barack Obama
on Tuesday proposed $80 million in new government funding for a
program to boost science and math education in U.S. schools.
Obama, who is running for re-election in November at a time
when the economy is voters' top concern, has sought to emphasize
math and science education as one of the keys to a robust
economic recovery.
Many U.S. business leaders have complained that a shortage of
workers with strong math and science skills has forced them to
look abroad.
Hosting a group of middle school and high school students
whose prize-winning science-fair projects were on display at the
White House, Obama said: "What these young people are doing is
going to make a bigger difference in the life of our country
over the long term than just about anything."
Before he spoke, Obama inspected the exhibits sprawled about
several rooms on the ground floor. During one exchange, he
helped eight-grader Joey Hudy of Phoenix launch his Extreme
Marshmallow Cannon, which shot a sugary morsel at the wall of
the State Dining Room.
The aim of the new proposed funding is to train 100,000
specialized teachers, who Obama said would help to "meet an
ambitious goal, which is 1 million more American graduates in
science, technology, engineering, and math over the next 10
years."
Obama will formally unveil the request in his proposed
budget for fiscal year 2013 that he will present on Feb. 13. The
request requires approval from the U.S. Congress.
In addition to the government funds Obama is proposing, the
president said philanthropic organizations and private companies
have committed to providing $22 million to help train new math
and science teachers.
Organizations involved in the effort include the Carnegie
Corporation of New York, Google, the Bill and Melinda
Gates Foundation, Freeport-McMoRan and the Michael and
Susan Dell Foundation.