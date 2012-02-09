By Caren Bohan
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Feb 9 President Barack Obama
said on Thursday he was granting 10 U.S. states exemptions from
parts of the "No Child Left Behind" education law, a move that
could prove popular in an election year with parents and
teachers who have criticized the law.
"After waiting far too long for Congress to reform No Child
Left Behind, my administration is giving states the opportunity
to set higher, more honest standards in exchange for more
flexibility," Obama said in a statement.
"Today, we're giving 10 states the green light to continue
making reforms that are best for them," said Obama, who is
scheduled to speak in more detail about the education law
waivers at a White House event at 1:55 p.m. EST (1855 GMT).
The education law, a signature initiative passed under
President George W. Bush, was aimed at holding public schools
accountable for improving student performance. But it has been
heavily criticized by many parents, teachers and state
government officials.
The states to be granted waivers are Colorado, Florida,
Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New
Jersey, Oklahoma, and Tennessee.
The administration is also pledging to work closely with New
Mexico, another state that has made a formal request for a
waiver.
Many U.S. states have complained about provisions of the law
that tie federal education money to the ability of schools to
meet the proficiency standards. State and local officials have
said they want greater flexibility to set their own standards.
The decision to grant exemptions could help Obama
politically as he campaigns for another term ahead of the Nov. 6
U.S. presidential election.
The law's focus on testing students in math and language
arts has drawn broad criticism from teachers and parents, who
contend that schools often focus so intensively on those
subjects, they slight science, social studies and the arts.
Education Secretary Arne Duncan recently echoed those
concerns, writing that the emphasis on math and reading scores
"as the primary measure of school performance has narrowed the
curriculum."
Yet supporters of No Child Left Behind say it has proved
invaluable in focusing attention on low-income,
special-education and minority children.
Instead of aggregating scores across a grade level, schools
must report scores for each demographic sub-group and
demonstrate that all children are making progress.
Advocates for struggling children say waiving the law's
requirements undermines a decade's worth of effort to bring
students from all backgrounds up to par.