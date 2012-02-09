By Caren Bohan
WASHINGTON Feb 9 President Barack Obama
said on Thursday he was granting 10 U.S. states exemptions from
parts of the "No Child Left Behind" education law, a move that
could prove popular in an election year with parents and
teachers who have criticized the law - but raises concern among
some advocates for low-income and minority students.
Announcing the change at the White House, Obama said he
wanted to let school and state officials pursue "higher, more
honest standards" instead of following a one-size-fits-all
template. "What might work in Minnesota may not work in
Kentucky," he said.
The states to be granted waivers are Colorado, Florida,
Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New
Jersey, Oklahoma, and Tennessee.
The education law, a signature initiative passed under
President George W. Bush, was aimed at holding public schools
accountable for improving student performance and closing the
"achievement gap," in which minority students often scored far
lower than their white peers on standardized tests.
The goal was to ensure that 100 percent of students were
proficient in reading and math by 2014. But with that deadline
looming, it became clear to many educators that the goal was
unattainable.
The federal law's focus on testing students in math and
reading has drawn criticism from teachers and parents, who
contend that schools often focus so intensively on those
subjects, they slight science, social studies and the arts.
Education Secretary Arne Duncan recently echoed those
concerns, writing that the emphasis on math and reading scores
"as the primary measure of school performance has narrowed the
curriculum."
The decision to grant the waivers could help Obama
politically as he campaigns for another term ahead of the Nov. 6
election.
Last year, nearly half of all U.S. public schools failed to
make adequate yearly progress toward the proficiency goals laid
out in the No Child Left Behind law, according to the Center on
Education Policy, a research group based in Washington, D.C.
In five states - Florida, Missouri, New Mexico,
Massachusetts and South Carolina - at least 75 percent of
schools were deemed failures by the federal standards.
Those standards defined failure quite broadly. A school got
the label if even one subgroup of its students - such as
students learning English as a second language or disabled
students with special needs - did not reach the federal targets
for improved proficiency in reading and math.
Schools that didn't improve in some cases were required to
offer tutoring to students, allow kids to transfer to
higher-performing schools, or replace teachers or
administrators.
HOLDING SCHOOLS ACCOUNTABLE
The waivers granted on Thursday allow states to stop
slapping the dreaded label of "failure" on so many schools.
Instead, the states are required to draw up their own plans to
hold schools accountable for educating all students.
Duncan said the administration could revoke waivers for
states that have not improved their standards.
Under Colorado's waiver, schools will still have to break
out test scores by demographic subgroup. But in assessing
performance, officials say they will focus more heavily on
student growth - improvements in scores from year to year.
Keith Owen, associate commissioner of education for
Colorado, said the rigid federal standards prompted some
teachers to focus all their attention on the "bubble kids" -
those who tested just below proficient and could perhaps be
nudged into a passing category with extra help.
There was little incentive to boost gifted kids to a higher
level or to work with those students who were hopelessly behind
and didn't have a realistic chance of passing the test.
Schools that fail to show adequate growth will have five
years to improve. If they don't, they face sanctions including
being shut down, Colorado officials said.
But some critics fear that jettisoning the high standards of
No Child Left Behind will effectively give schools permission to
leave more children behind. The federal law shined a spotlight
on the test scores of minority and low-income children, they
said, and forced schools to work hard to close achievement gaps.
"We've got to find a way to preserve the essential promise
of No Child Left Behind, that all students be given a meaningful
opportunity to succeed," said Angela Ciolfi, the legal director
of JustChildren, a group that advocates for low-income families
in Virginia.
States that received waivers said they intend to maintain a
focus on narrowing the achievement gap - but will now have more
flexibility to do that their way. Tennessee, for example,
pledged in its waiver application to cut the achievement gaps in
half over the next eight years while continuing to boost overall
test scores.
"It's not helpful or realistic to label schools and
districts as failing, especially when they are making
significant academic gains," Tennessee Department of Education
Commissioner Kevin Huffman said.
Though states have more flexibility under the waivers, they
must continue to test every student, every year, with teachers
and schools being held to account for the result. Critics say
that can lead to "teaching to the test" rather than focusing on
critical thinking skills and other educational outcomes.
Other states have already applied for waivers or plan to do
so soon. No Child Left Behind will continue to apply to any
state that has not received a formal exemption.