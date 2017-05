U.S. President Barack Obama steps on stage to deliver remarks at the University of Cape Town, June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

DAR ES SALAAM U.S. President Barack Obama prodded the government of Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi to work with the opposition and do more to enact democratic reforms, saying U.S. aid to the country was based on such criteria.

Obama, speaking at a news conference in Tanzania, said the United States was concerned about the violence in Egypt and urged all sides to work towards a peaceful solution.

(Reporting by Jeff Mason and Mark Felsenthal)