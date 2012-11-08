(Corrects to say world leaders sent messages, and Obama called
them)
WASHINGTON Nov 8 President Barack Obama spoke
with world leaders including the Saudi King Abdullah and Israeli
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu who had sent messages to
congratulate the president on his re-election on Tuesday, the
White House said.
"The president appreciates all of these messages and looks
forward to continuing to work with all of his fellow leaders to
address the serious challenges we face together in the world,"
the White House said on Thursday.
The president responded to some of the messages personally,
by phone, the White House said.
Obama, who won a second, four-year term with a decisive
victory after a tight contest against Republican challenger Mitt
Romney, also spoke with Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi.
Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan, German Chancellor
Angela Merkel, French President Francois Hollande and British
Prime Minister David Cameron, also spoke with the president, the
White House said.
Among the leaders in the Western Hemisphere to congratulate
the Democrat on his second term were Canadian Prime Minister
Stephen Harper, Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff and Colombian
President Juan Manuel Santos.
(Reporting by Mark Felsenthal; Editing by Jackie Frank)