* In research plan, some common ground on energy policy
* Proposal to put $2 billion over 10 years into research
* Money would come from royalties from offshore drilling
* Drilling would not expand, and leases may be tightened
By Roberta Rampton and Ayesha Rascoe
LEMONT, Ill./WASHINGTON, March 15 President
Barack Obama tried to move past partisan fights over U.S. energy
policy on Friday with a modest proposal to fund research into
cars that run on anything but gasoline.
Obama toured the Argonne National Laboratory outside of
Chicago, known for its research into advanced batteries used in
electric cars, then delivered a speech highlighting the need to
find more ways to wean vehicles off oil.
The United States has a newfound wealth of oil and natural
gas resources made possible by hydraulic fracturing and other
drilling advancements, but consumers still face high prices at
the pumps because gasoline prices are tied to world markets.
"The only way to break this cycle of spiking gas prices for
good is to shift our car and trucks entirely off oil," Obama
said in Argonne's advanced photon facility, which says it
produces the brightest source of X-rays in the Western
Hemisphere, used for an array of research projects.
The Democratic president proposed a fund that will draw $2
billion over 10 years from royalties the government receives
from offshore drilling in the Outer Continental Shelf.
The research would be aimed at new ways to lower the cost of
vehicles that run on electricity, biofuels, natural gas or other
non-oil fuel sources.
Obama first mentioned the Energy Security Trust fund in his
State of the Union address last month.
The White House touted the idea as bipartisan, saying it
came from retired military and business leaders, including some
Republicans, who belong to a policy group called Securing
America's Future Energy.
"This is not a Democratic idea or a Republican idea," Obama
said, standing in front of three cars designed to run on
alternative fuels. "This is just a smart idea."
But Republican approval was far from assured.
"For this proposal to even be plausible, oil and gas leasing
on federal land would need to increase dramatically," said
Brendan Buck, a spokesman for Republican House of
Representatives Speaker John Boehner. "Unfortunately, this
administration has consistently slowed, delayed, and blocked
American energy production."
By choosing to focus his first energy speech on research -
an issue that appeals equally to Republicans and Democrats,
industry and environmental groups - Obama is seeking to build
common ground on energy, which has been a divisive policy issue.
"In order for something like this to pass the Hill, it will
need votes from both sides," said Michael Levi, an energy fellow
at the Council on Foreign Relations. "That makes it wise for the
president to start with something that Congress can work from."
IS CONGRESS WILLING?
The research trust fund will require consent from Congress,
which is grappling with federal budget cuts. Senator Lisa
Murkowski of Alaska, the top Republican on the Senate Energy
Committee, had proposed a similar idea. But her version called
for expanded drilling, which Obama's proposal does not include.
Murkowski's spokesman Robert Dillon said the president's
plan relied on royalties that have already been factored into
the budget, "which could mean either deficit spending or less
funding for the Land and Water Conservation Fund."
"There's a better way that not only funds investment in
research, but also addresses our need for affordable and
abundant energy," Dillon said, referring to expanded drilling.
White House officials said the president's plan would not
add to the deficit because they expect leasing revenues to grow
in coming years for several reasons, including changes the
administration plans to make to leasing policy.
White House spokesman Josh Earnest said the administration
is willing to work with Congress on the research fund plan.
"If there are different ideas people want to offer up, we'll
certainly have a conversation with them about that," he said.
Mark Kennedy, the director of George Washington University's
Graduate School of Political Management, said despite the
misgivings expressed by some Republicans, the White House may be
able to negotiate a deal that pleases both sides.
"I think this is the opening bid," Kennedy said. "This is
the beginning of the conversation."
In his first term, Obama pushed for laws that would use
market forces to reduce climate-changing carbon pollution, but
the "cap and trade" bill was opposed by industry and failed in
Congress.
His administration pumped $90 billion in economic stimulus
funds into clean energy and "green jobs" projects, helping to
dramatically expand renewable energy production in America.
But some projects failed, including a California solar panel
maker called Solyndra that had received a $527 million
government loan. Critics excoriated his administration for that
failure, as well as for delaying approval of the Keystone XL
crude oil pipeline from Canada.
The energy trust fund "is a more pragmatic approach to try
to continue investments in green energy given the degree to
which the (clean energy) brand has been damaged," said Kennedy,
a former Republican congressman from Minnesota.
(Editing by Doina Chiacu and Mohammad Zargham)