* Obama blames high oil prices on Iran tensions
* Says speculators also driving prices higher
* Says Republicans making "phony" promises
By Laura MacInnis
MIAMI, Feb 23 President Barack Obama hit
back on Thursday at election-year Republican criticism of his
energy policies, offering a staunch defense of his attempts to
wean Americans off foreign oil and saying there is no "silver
bullet" for high gasoline prices.
Obama sought to deflect growing Republican attacks over
rising prices at the pump, blaming recent increases on a mix of
factors beyond his control, including tensions with Iran, hot
demand from China, India and other emerging economies, and Wall
Street speculators taking advantage of the uncertainty.
U.S. gasoline prices have jumped nearly 9 cents in the past
week to an average of $3.61 a gallon, and are expected to rise
further toward the crucial $4 mark through the summer driving
season and the approach of the Nov. 6 election..
In a visit to the University of Miami less than nine months
before the presidential election in which he will seek a second
term, Obama offered a modest series of proposals aimed at
diversifying fuel supplies and increasing energy efficiency.
"It's the easiest thing in the world (to) make phony
election-year promises about lower gas prices," Obama said,
offering his most comprehensive rebuttal yet of the intensifying
Republican criticism.
"What's harder is to make a serious, sustained commitment to
tackle a problem that may not be solved in one year or one term
or even one decade," he said.
Obama's speech was part of a broader White House
strategy to try to regain the upper hand in the debate and
deflect blame, but the president's arguments may fall on deaf
ears if gas prices continue to rise and cause financial pain for
voters.
Republicans have made rising gas prices one of their main
attack lines against Obama, sensing an electoral vulnerability
for the president. His re-election prospects depend in part on
his ability to keep a fragile economic recovery afloat and to
continue reducing high unemployment.
Republicans seeking to dislodge Obama from the White House
are seeking to pin the higher prices on the president's tax and
environmental policies they say have hindered domestic
production and kept the United States at the mercy of imports.
They cite his decision to block the Keystone pipeline that
would transport Canadian oil to refineries in Texas as proof he
is beholden to environmentalists .
The Obama administration has delayed a final decision
on Keystone until after the election, saying the proposed route
could pose a danger to water supply in the nation's
breadbasket.
Obama needs to win the war of words to gain an
upper hand over Republicans in Western battleground states
including Colorado, Nevada and New Mexico, where people drive a
lot and feel the sting of rising prices acutely.
Gasoline prices have climbed alongside crude futures, the
major component in determining the price of gasoline, due to
concerns about a potential disruption of supplies from Iran,
which is locked in a standoff with the West over Tehran's
disputed nuclear program.
U.S. crude prices have jumped 9 percent this year, nearing
$108 a barrel on Thursday, the highest level since May, 2011.
DRILL, DRILL, DRILL
As gasoline prices become an increasingly important election
issue, Republicans are scrambling to prove they can offer
relief. On Wednesday, Republican candidate Newt Gingrich, the
former speaker of the House of Representatives, promised
gasoline prices of $2.50 a gallon if he won the White House.
"You can bet that since it's an election year, they're
already dusting off their three-point plans for $2 gas," Obama
said. "I'll save you the suspense: Step one is drill, step two
is drill and step three is keep drilling."
While Obama said he had asked officials to look for
opportunities to help consumers in the short term - in areas
such as permitting and delivery bottlenecks - he repeated there
would be no "silver bullet" for America's energy crunch, and
said real change would come only in the long run.
The trio of proposals announced in Miami included a $30
million competition in natural gas technologies and a $14
million program to development algae-based fuel.
Obama highlighted steps already taken to expand domestic
production and improve fuel efficiency.
He also repeated calls to roll back tax incentives for the
oil industry and urged renewal of a clean energy tax credit in
Congress, where lawmakers are deeply divided and little
legislative action is expected this year.
His remarks were met with disdain from top Republicans.
"Facing an election, the President would like everyone to
forget that gas prices have doubled over the past three years
while he consistently blocked and slowed the production of
American-made energy," said Brendan Buck, a spokesman for John
Boehner, the Republican speaker of the House of Representatives.
While Republicans blame high oil prices on actions such as
Obama's Keystone pipeline decision, an oil boom led by North
Dakota is expected to push U.S. crude output this year to its
highest level since 1999.
Lawmakers from Obama's own party are asking him to take
steps to ease the price pressure in the short term. Democratic
lawmakers on Wednesday urged the White House to signal it is
ready to tap the country's strategic petroleum reserve, which
contains about 696 million barrels of oil.
Obama made no mention of taking that step in his speech.