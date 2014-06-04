* Obama and Poroshenko meet in Polish capital
* Ukraine president-elect is "wise choice"
* U.S. leader offers economic, security support
* Days of heavy fighting in eastern Ukraine
By Natalia Zinets and Roberta Rampton
WARSAW, June 4 U.S. President Barack Obama
endorsed Ukraine's president-elect Petro Poroshenko on
Wednesday, offering Kiev financial and security help and saying
he was the right choice to lead the country locked in a
stand-off with Moscow.
At their first meeting since the billionaire confectionary
magnate was elected last month against a backdrop of armed
clashes in Ukraine's east, Obama said he was impressed by
Poroshenko's vision for pulling his nation out of crisis.
"What Ukrainians said in the elections is that they reject
that path. They reject violence," and want the opportunity to
determine their own future, Obama told reporters after meeting
Poroshenko in the Polish capital.
"That's the hope that President Poroshenko represents,"
Obama said. "In my discussions with him today it's clear he
understands the hopes and aspirations of the Ukrainian people."
He said they had discussed Poroshenko's plans for restoring
peace and order in Ukraine and reducing its dependence on Russia
for energy. "I have been deeply impressed by his vision," Obama
said.
Speaking after their talks, Poroshenko said he was ready to
present a plan for "the peaceful resolution of the situation in
the east" very soon after his inauguration on Saturday. He gave
no details but he has backed a military crackdown on the rebels.
Known to some Ukrainians as the "chocolate king", Poroshenko
won a May 25 presidential election called after the previous
Kremlin-backed head of state, Viktor Yanukovich, fled to Russia
in February after an uprising against his rule.
Russia seized control of Ukraine's Crimean peninsula, home
to Moscow's Black Sea fleet, and annexed it in March, sparking
the most severe east-west crisis since the end of the Cold War.
Poroshenko takes over a country that is deeply troubled.
Armed pro-Russian separatists are battling security forces in
the east of the country, Russia is threatening to switch off
Ukraine's gas supplies for non-payments of debts, and Kiev must
conduct painful economic reforms as a condition for Western aid.
Heavy fighting raged in eastern Ukraine on Wednesday for a
third consecutive day, with casualties on both sides. The
Ukrainian army pressed an offensive against the separatist
stronghold of Slaviansk.
The White House said in a statement that Obama had approved
an additional $23 million in defense security assistance to
Ukraine since early March, including $5 million for "the
provision of body armour, night vision goggles, and additional
communications equipment".
TWO DINNERS
Obama later delivered a keynote speech in Warsaw's Castle
Square as part of celebrations to mark 25 years since it held
its first partially-free election, shaking off decades of Soviet
domination and Communist rule.
The U.S. leader drew parallels between Poland's achievements
since then, including its strong economic growth and democratic
system, and the prospects for Ukraine under its new leaders.
He also assured east European NATO allies which were once
part of the Soviet Union or its Warsaw Pact military bloc that
the United States would defend their territorial integrity.
"Poland will never stand alone. Estonia will never stand
alone. Latvia will never stand alone. Lithuania will never stand
alone. Romania will never stand alone," Obama declared.
Obama will fly to Brussels later in the day to meet leaders
of the biggest industrialised nations for a Group of Seven
summit from which Russian President Vladimir Putin, who had been
due to host them in the Olympic city of Sochi, was excluded.
Putin is due to hold separate meetings with Germany's Angela
Merkel, Britain's David Cameron and France's Francois Hollande
on the sidelines of events in France this week commemorating the
70th anniversary of the World War Two D-Day landings.
Hollande has also invited Poroshenko to the ceremonies but
there are no plans for him to meet Putin, diplomats said.
No Putin-Obama meeting is planned either but Obama said that
if he encounters the Russian leader in France, he will urge him
to rein in pro-Moscow separatists in eastern Ukraine or face
further sanctions.
A French diplomatic source said Hollande would hold two
separate dinners with Obama and Putin on Thursday evening, the
former at a restaurant and the second at his Elysee presidential
palace, to avoid the two guests crossing paths.
However, U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry will meet his
Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, in Paris on Thursday to
discuss Ukraine and the conflict in Syria, Kerry's spokeswoman
said.
(Additional reporting by Roberta Rampton and Marcin Goettig;
Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Paul Taylor)