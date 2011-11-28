WASHINGTON Nov 28 U.S. President Barack Obama believes Europe has the resources to deal with its debt crisis and that the Europeans need to act decisively, White House spokesman Jay Carney said on Monday.

Obama presided over a U.S.-European Union summit at the White House and was repeating this message in the meetings, Carney said.

Carney called the debt crisis a European issue, and said "Europe has the resources and capacity to deal with it and they need to act decisively and conclusively to resolve this problem."

He said the European problem continues to cause headwinds in the U.S. economy. (Reporting by Laura MacInnis and Steve Holland; Editing by Doina Chiacu)