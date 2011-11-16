(Updates with fresh Obama quotes, changes byline)
By Laura MacInnis
CANBERRA Nov 16 U.S. President Barack
Obama said on Wednesday he was deeply concerned about the
continued euro zone crisis, blaming it on a lack of political
will, and that market turmoil would continue until Europe has a
concrete plan to deal with its debt woes.
Obama praised French President Nicolas Sarkozy and German
Chancellor Angela Merkel, along with Greece and Italy and their
moves to form unity governments to implement reforms, but he was
critical of wider Europe.
"The problem right now is a problem of political will. It is
not a technical problem," Obama told a joint news conference
with Australian Prime Minister Julia Gillard in Canberra.
"I think there is a genuine desire on the part of leaders
like President Sarkozy and Chancellor Merkel, but they've got a
complicated political structure," said Obama.
"We saw some progress with Italy and Greece putting forward
unity governments that can implement some significant reforms.
But at this point the larger Europe community has to stand
behind the European project."
Obama's comments, some of the bluntest to date, added to a
chorus of non-European policymakers urging greater action to
deal with the 2-year-old crisis, and came as equity markets fell
in response to a sell-off in euro zone bond markets.
"Until we put in place a concrete plan and structure that
sends a clear signal to the markets that Europe is standing
behind the euro and will do what it takes, we are going to
continue to see the kinds of market turmoil we saw," said Obama.
Asian shares fell on Wednesday and the euro slipped to its
lowest levels in a month against the dollar and the yen.
"MEAT ON THE BONES"
Investors have been spooked by signs the crisis is spreading
from heavily indebted Greece and Italy to the region's core
nations, with yield spreads on Austrian, Belgian and French
10-year bonds over German Bunds hitting euro-era highs on
Tuesday.
Obama said that while there had been progress in putting
together unity governments in Italy and Greece, Europe still
faced more than just a technical problem.
"We're going to continue to advise European leaders on what
options we think would meet the threshold where markets would
settle down. It is going to require some tough decisions on
their part," he said.
"Ultimately, what they are going to need is a firewall that
sends a clear signal -- we stand behind the European project, we
stand behind the euro."
Canada's Finance Minister Jim Flaherty, speaking earlier on
Wednesday in Japan, urged European leaders to put "meat on the
bones" of plans to stem the contagion.
"Until European countries build firewalls for their financial
system, I think we will continue to see market volatility," he
said. "Some of us are frustrated by the failure of clear and
decisive action in Europe."
China's central bank also voiced its concern, saying in its
quarterly monetary policy report posted on its website that the
European debt crisis was a prime risk to the global economy.
"The sovereign debt problem in the euro zone will cause
continuous turbulence in financial markets, and, if the crisis
spreads to core member countries, it may cause global systematic
risks," the report said.
Bank of Japan Governor Masaaki Shirakawa told a news
conference there were signs the European crisis was starting to
affect emerging economies through trade and other channels.
"Dollar funding at European banks has also worsened and there
are signs of dollar assets being squeezed, or so-called
deleveraging," he said.
