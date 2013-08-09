WASHINGTON Aug 9 President Barack Obama said on Friday that Lawrence Summers and Janet Yellen are both highly qualified people to be the next chair of the U.S. Federal Reserve, but stressed that they were not the only names being examined for this vital job.

"Frankly, I think both Larry Summers and Janet Yellen are highly qualified candidates. There are a couple of other candidates who are highly qualified as well. I'll make the decision in the fall," he told a press conference.