* New York fundraisers likely to raise over $4 million
* Wall St donors so far not as generous as in 2008
(Updates with Obama comments on deficits and taxes, paragraphs
13-15)
By Alister Bull
NEW YORK, March 1 President Barack Obama
returned to New York on Thursday for a series of
high-end fundraising events, tapping Wall Street donors whose
generosity has been strained by U.S. financial reforms that many
bankers oppose.
Facing the multimillion-dollar election warchests of his
Republican rivals, Obama has raised $136 million so far in the
2012 presidential race, according to the Center for Responsive
Politics.
But only $2.3 million has so far come from the securities
and investment industry, compared to the $7.13 million that he
had raised from these sources by the same point in 2008.
Obama, on his second visit to New York this year,
acknowledged he has ruffled feathers in the city since winning
the White House in 2008.
"Many of you have had to defend me to your co-workers over
the last three years," he told a group of 80 guests paying
$38,500 each to attend an exclusive dinner at the ABC Kitchen,
an upscale restaurant near Union Square in Manhattan.
Obama's financial reforms have taken aim at some bank
practices by seeking to curb the sort of excessive risk-taking
that contributed to the 2008 financial crisis - a lucrative
source of profits before the market soured.
He also wants Congress to close a loophole that allows hedge
fund managers to have their income taxed as capital gains,
currently pegged at 15 percent, versus a top income tax rate of
35 percent.
On the first of Thursday's four fundraisers, which will
likely raise well over $4 million, Obama told an audience of
around 100 paying at least $5,000 each that the recovery was
picking up pace.
"Here in the United States the trendlines are good ...
unemployment is still high but it's been moving in the right
direction," he told the donors in a soaring, art-covered
apartment on the Upper West Side.
Obama's fundraising is outpacing Republicans through direct
channels, but his opponents are comfortably making up the
difference through massive 'Super PAC' donations by wealthy
backers who are free to give as much as they want to such
political action committees.
Obama's Super PAC, Priority USA, had raised $4.2 million by
January compared with the $36.8 million raised by Restore Our
Future, the Super PAC that backs Mitt Romney, the front-runner
to win the Republican nomination to challenge Obama in the
November election.
"I'm going to need your help," Obama told the first
fundraiser. "So I hope you are ready, I hope you will be just as
determined, just as fired up, just as ready to go as you were in
2008," he said.
Later, at the elegant penthouse of designer Michael Smith,
who gave the White House a makeover after the Obamas moved in in
2009, the president acknowledged public worry over the nation's
finances but said the remedy was not complex.
"Unlike Greece, and even unlike England, our deficits and
debt are entirely manageable - if we make some sensible
decisions," he told an audience of around 90 paying upward of
$10,000 each that included singer John Legend and top Hollywood
moviemaker Harvey Weinstein.
"The question is, are we going to cut education by 30
percent, or Medicare by 30 percent ... because the people in
this room, we can't just pay just a little bit more in taxes? Or
are we going to solve that problem in a balanced way, where
everyone is doing their part?"
(Reporting By Alister Bull; Editing by Paul Simao and Eric
Walsh)