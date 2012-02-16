* Holds series of election-year fundraisers in California
* Hollywood supports Obama but frustrated about piracy bills
* Democrat to also charm, solicit funds from tech sector
By Laura MacInnis
LOS ANGELES, Feb 15 President Barack Obama
traveled to California on Wednesday for the first time since
anti-piracy legislation pitting Hollywood against the tech
sector got derailed, ramping up his election-year fundraising
with events courting both dueling industries.
The president is expected to face pointed questions at
evening fundraisers in Los Angeles about anti-piracy bills that
fell apart in Congress last month after White House officials
raised concerns about them.
Film studios and unions, part of Obama's core support base,
had strongly backed the Stop Online Piracy Act and Protect IP
Act as a means of giving teeth to a U.S. crackdown on stolen
material sold on foreign websites.
But top aides to the president warned in a mid-January blog
post the legislation reached too far and could hurt free speech,
adding to criticism voiced by tech firms including Google
and helping derail the bills on Capitol Hill.
With his California fundraising swing, Obama will seek to
reassure Hollywood leaders he understands their piracy worries
and will not side with Silicon Valley at all costs, while also
seeking to charm and raise money from the tech sector.
White House spokesman Jay Carney told reporters on Air Force
One on Wednesday Obama "enjoys support from people in both
industries" and was committed to finding a way to crack down on
intellectual property theft while shielding online freedom.
"It's a both/and, not an either/or proposition," he said.
The entertainment and tech sectors dominate the Californian
economy, which is the biggest in the United States and the ninth
largest in the world, ahead of India, Canada, Russia and Spain.
THREE-DAY TOUR
How the industries allocate campaign funds could be pivotal
in the run-up to the Nov. 6 vote, and both sectors are expected
to maintain a strong lobbying presence in Washington in light of
Congress' focus on issues like Internet privacy, counterfeiting
and cyber threats.
Obama is set to raise $3 million at Wednesday's Los Angeles
reception for 1,000 people at the home of a soap opera producer
featuring the rock band Foo Fighters, followed by an exclusive
dinner for 80 to be co-hosted by actor Will Ferrell.
Tickets for the reception cost $250 to $500 and the dinner -
where piracy questions are likely to be raised behind closed
doors - cost $35,800 per person, with funds raised going to the
Obama campaign and the Democratic National Committee.
The president is staying the night in Los Angeles at the
Beverly Hilton, where pop star Whitney Houston died last week.
On Thursday, he attends more campaign events in Corona Del
Mar and San Francisco, a computing and Internet sector hub. He
ends his three-day tour with a fundraiser in the Seattle area on
Friday after a visit to Boeing.
Obama is well ahead of his White House rivals on the money
front, including Republican front-runner Mitt Romney, according
to federal election filings.
Last week, Obama announced he would support a "Super PAC"
working to raise extra money for his re-election drive whose top
donors include Hollywood producer Steven Spielberg.