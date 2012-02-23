WASHINGTON Feb 23 President Barack Obama
said on Thursday the federal government would fight high oil
prices by easing bottlenecks and problems with permitting, but
that the country would not be able to drill its way to lower oil
prices.
Obama said the government would look for ways to run
vehicles on fuels beyond gasoline, such as advanced biofuels and
natural gas. "We can't just allow ourselves to be held hostage
by the ups and downs of the world oil market. We have to keep
developing new sources of energy," Obama said in a speech at the
University of Miami.
(Reporting by Matt Spetalnick and Missy Ryan; Editing by Peter
Cooney)