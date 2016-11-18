BERLIN Nov 18 U.S. President Barack Obama and
European leaders agreed in Berlin on Friday that they needed to
keep working together as part of multilateral bodies like NATO
and to press ahead with the transatlantic agenda, the White
House said in a statement.
Their agreement comes after the election victory of U.S.
Republican Donald Trump, who said during his campaign that if
Russia attacked a NATO member, he would consider whether the
targeted country had met its defence commitments before
providing military aid.
"The leaders agreed on the necessity of working collectively
to move the transatlantic agenda forward, particularly on
bringing stabilization to the Middle East and North Africa, as
well as securing diplomatic resolution to the conflicts in Syria
and eastern Ukraine," the White House said in the statement.
"The leaders also affirmed the importance of continued
cooperation through multilateral institutions, including NATO,"
the White House added.
