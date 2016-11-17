BERLIN Nov 17 Outgoing U.S. President Barack Obama says he plans to come back to Germany at least one more time -- to visit Munich's annual beer-swigging Oktoberfest.

"It's wonderful to be back in Berlin. This is my sixth visit to Germany, it will not be my last," Obama told a joint news conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

"I have somehow continued to miss Oktoberfest so that's probably something that is better for me to do as a former president rather than as president. I'll have more fun," he said.

Around 7.5 million litres of beer are consumed each year at the Oktoberfest by locals and tourists alike, many decked out in traditional lederhosen and dirndls.

(Reporting by Caroline Copley; Editing by Andrea Shalal)