BERLIN Nov 17 U.S. President Barack Obama and
German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Thursday both underscored the
importance of continuing free trade negotiations between the
United States and Europe.
Merkel said she was sure that the two countries would return
to the stalled trade deal "one day."
She said Germany would do everything to work well with newly
elected U.S. President Donald Trump, who has opposed the
Transatlantic Trade and Investment Partnership (TTIP).
Obama also addressed Britain's vote exit the European Union,
saying he hoped the negotiations would be conducted in a smooth,
orderly and transparent fashion.
