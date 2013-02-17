U.S. President Barack Obama speaks about strengthening the economy for the middle class and measures to combat gun violence during a visit to Hyde Park Academy in Chicago, Illinois February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

PALM CITY, Florida President Barack Obama had an intimidating partner for a round of golf on Sunday - Tiger Woods, the world's No. 2 ranked player, according to a report.

Tim Rosaforte, a well-regarded Golf Channel analyst and Golf Digest senior writer, tweeted that Obama and Woods were playing at the Floridian Yacht and Golf Club along with resort owner Jim Crane, who also owns the Houston Astros.

"Historic day in golf. Their first round," Rosaforte said.

The White House did not immediately confirm the report.

Obama is on a three-day golf getaway from the White House while his wife, Michelle, and their daughters, Malia and Sasha, are skiing in Colorado.

On Saturday, the president got some instructional tips from Woods' former swing coach, Butch Harmon.

Woods, who usually steers clear of politics, is the top-ranked American golfer and lives about an hour south of the Floridian club in Jupiter, Florida.

