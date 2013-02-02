WASHINGTON Feb 2 Seeking to put to rest
questions on whether Barack Obama was a straight shooter when he
claimed he went skeet shooting "all the time," the White House
on Saturday offered proof: a photo of the president blasting
away at clay targets.
Obama drew skepticism when he made the assertion in a recent
interview with the New Republic magazine, an attempt to show
sympathy for hunters even as he pushes for tighter gun controls
after the Newtown school shooting massacre in December.
Obama's aides were in the awkward position of standing by
his comments while resisting reporters' demands for proof that
he was indeed a regular on the shooting range at the
presidential retreat in the Maryland mountains.
The White House finally weighed in on Saturday with a photo
of Obama skeet shooting at Camp David last Aug. 4.
"For all the 'skeeters'," Obama senior adviser Dan Pfeiffer
said in a Twitter message linked to the photo, which showed the
president - wearing sunglasses, jeans and noise mufflers on his
ears - firing a rifle with smoke spraying from the barrel.
It was unclear, however, whether a single photo would
satisfy skeptics about his claim that he and his guests
frequently shoot clay pigeons at Camp David.
Obama, in the New Republic interview, was asked if he had
ever fired a gun.
"Yes, in fact, up at Camp David, we do skeet shooting all
the time," Obama said.
"The whole family?" he was asked.
"Not the girls, but oftentimes guests of mine go up there.
And I have a profound respect for the traditions of hunting that
trace back in this country for generations. And I think those
who dismiss that out of hand make a big mistake."
Conservative critics immediately questioned the Democratic
president's assertion, and talk show comedians had a field day
with the idea that he had taken up shooting as a hobby.
U.S. Representative Marsha Blackburn, a Tennessee
Republican, even challenged Obama to a skeet-shooting contest.
Obama's comment was widely seen as an attempt to reach out
to gun owners to ease their concerns about his legislative
proposals, the biggest gun control push in decades. He will
travel to Minnesota on Monday to speak on gun control.
(Reporting By Matt Spetalnick; Editing by Vicki Allen)