By Jeff Mason and Steve Holland
| NEW YORK, Sept 23
NEW YORK, Sept 23 President Barack Obama will
turn to his unofficial "secretary of explaining stuff," former
President Bill Clinton, on Tuesday to help with a final push to
extol the benefits of U.S. healthcare reform before new
insurance exchanges go live on Oct. 1.
Obama, who is in New York for the United Nations General
Assembly, will meet with his most recent Democratic predecessor
at the Clinton Global Initiative, a conference where the two men
will talk about Obama's healthcare reform law, which Republicans
continue to try to repeal.
A White House official noted that the conversation will take
place one week before the new exchanges open, which the White
House says will allow millions of Americans who do not have
insurance to sign up for plans that fit their budgets.
The event also comes one day after the 20th anniversary of
Clinton's call for healthcare reform in a speech to Congress.
Clinton's effort to overhaul the U.S. healthcare system
while president, spearheaded by his wife, former first lady
Hillary Clinton, failed in Congress, dealing them a major
political blow. But it called attention to the plight of
millions of Americans who did not have insurance.
That history will set the stage for Tuesday's event.
"The format of their conversation is designed to foster an
enthusiastic and candid discussion between our current president
and the last president to make tackling healthcare a priority,
who share a deep passion for improving the quality and cost of
care for American families and businesses," a White House
official said.
Hillary Clinton, who is a potential presidential candidate
in 2016 and served as secretary of state during Obama's first
term, will introduce the two men.
Obama dubbed the former president his "secretary of
explaining stuff" during the 2012 campaign. Clinton's aggressive
outreach on behalf of Obama is credited with helping him
vanquish Republican candidate Mitt Romney and win re-election.
Obama's attendance at the Clinton Global Initiative is also
a boost for the Clintons. The couple could seek his backing if
Hillary Clinton decides to run for president in three years.
HIGHLIGHTING BENEFITS
Republicans say the law will hurt the U.S. economy and give
government too great a hand in its citizens' healthcare choices.
The Republican-controlled House of Representatives passed a
bill last week that would fund the U.S. government only if the
law is ransacked.
Democrats - including Clinton and Obama - are trying to
refute that criticism.
"Their conversation is expected to highlight how the
healthcare law is creating more choice, competition and
affordability for American consumers, how partnerships with the
private sector are helping make it work, and how and why access
to quality, affordable healthcare is a global priority for
citizens abroad, as well as here at home," the White House
official said of the planned chat between Obama and Bill
Clinton.
The White House has enlisted the former president already
this month to help pitch the law to Americans, many of whom
remain skeptical or confused by it.
During a speech earlier this month, Bill Clinton made the
case that Americans would be better off with the law, dubbed
Obamacare, and urged opponents to make the best of it.
The White House said the Clinton-Obama discussion on Tuesday
would kick off a six-month public awareness campaign about the
law, coinciding with the October-March period during which
Americans can sign up for new healthcare options.
Obama, Vice President Joe Biden, first lady Michelle Obama,
and cabinet members will hold further events this week as part
of the publicity campaign.