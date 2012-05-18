WASHINGTON May 18 U.S. President Barack Obama
said after meeting French President Francois Hollande at the
White House on Friday that the Group of Eight should focus on
ways to promote growth alongside budget cuts in Europe to help
ease the euro zone crisis.
"President Hollande and I agreed that this is an issue of
extraordinary importance, not only to the people of Europe, but
also to the world economy," Obama told reporters after their
talks in the Oval Office.
"We're looking forward to a fruitful discussion later this
evening and tomorrow with the other G8 leaders about how we can
manage a responsible approach to fiscal consolidation that is
coupled with a strong growth agenda," he said.