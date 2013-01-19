U.S. President Barack Obama will be sworn in at a ceremony in the White House for his second four-year term on Sunday. A public swearing-in will be held Monday at the U.S. Capitol, followed by a parade from the Capitol to the White House.

Here is a guide to the main inauguration events. All times are Eastern Time.

SATURDAY, JANUARY 19

** 9:30 a.m.

National Day of Service Summit to honor the life of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. as part of the presidential inauguration. Speakers include Chelsea Clinton, Eva Longoria and Democratic U.S. Representative Tammy Duckworth of Illinois.

** 6 p.m.

First lady Michelle Obama and Jill Biden, wife of Vice President Joe Biden, attend children's concert at the Washington Convention Center to celebrate military families.

** 7 p.m.

Texas State Society's Black Tie & Boots Inaugural Ball at Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center, National Harbor, Maryland.

** 7:30 p.m.

Iowa State Society holds "First in the Nation Celebration" ball at the National Museum of Women in the Arts.

** 10 p.m.

Blisspop inauguration party at U Street Music Hall featuring electronic music star Moby

SUNDAY, JANUARY 20

** About 8 a.m.

Vice President Joe Biden is officially sworn into office at his residence at the U.S. Naval Observatory in Washington.

** About 9 a.m.

President Obama and Vice President Biden participate in a wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery.

** 11:55 a.m.

President Obama is officially sworn into office in the Blue Room of the White House.

** 7 p.m.

Celebration of Latino arts and culture at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. The event features actress Eva Longoria, singer Marc Anthony, actor Antonio Banderas, San Antonio Mayor Julian Castro and U.S. Representative Joe Kennedy of Massachusetts.

MONDAY, JANUARY 21

** 9.a.m.

Former presidents, House of Representatives members, senators, governors and Cabinet designees begin to arrive at the U.S. Capitol for the public, ceremonial inauguration of President Obama and Vice President Biden.

** 9:30 a.m.

Fifth-grade chorus from Public School 22 in Staten Island, New York performs

** 10 a.m.

U.S. Marine Band performs

** 11:14 a.m.

First lady Michelle Obama takes her seat

** 11:18 a.m.

Vice President Joe Biden takes his seat

** 11:20 a.m.

President Barack Obama takes his seat

** 11:35 a.m.

Myrlie Evers-Williams, widow of slain civil-rights leader Medgar Evers, gives the invocation

** 11:38 a.m.

The Brooklyn (New York) Tabernacle Choir sings "The Battle Hymn of the Republic"

** 11:46 a.m.

Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor administers the vice presidential oath of office to Vice President Biden

** 11:50 a.m.

Singer James Taylor performs "America the Beautiful"

** 11:55 a.m.

U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts administers the presidential oath of office to President Obama

** 11:56 a.m.

Trumpets perform "Ruffles and Flourishes" and the U.S. Marine Band performs "Hail to the Chief," followed by a 21-gun salute

** 12 p.m.

Obama delivers the inaugural address

** 12:21 p.m.

Singer Kelly Clarkson performs "America (My Country 'Tis of Thee)"

** 12:26 p.m.

Cuban-American poet Richard Blanco reads a poem

** 12:30 p.m.

Benediction is delivered by the Rev. Luis Leon

** 12:34 p.m.

Singer Beyonce sings the national anthem, "The Star-Spangled Banner"

** 12:39 p.m.

President Obama signs official documents. The Obamas then attend the inauguration luncheon at the Capitol with the Bidens

** 2:32 p.m.

Review of the troops

** 2:36 p.m.

The Obamas and Bidens begin the inaugural parade down Pennsylvania Avenue to the White House

** 6 p.m.

Commander-in-chief's inaugural ball at the Washington Convention Center with military personnel and their spouses. The Obamas and Bidens are scheduled to attend.

** 6:30 p.m.

Official Inaugural Ball, at the Washington Convention Center. The Obamas and Bidens are scheduled to attend.

TUESDAY, JANUARY 22

** 10:30

National Prayer Service at the Washington National Cathedral attended by President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden (Reporting by Alistair Bell)