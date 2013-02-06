(Adds details, background)
WASHINGTON Feb 6 President Barack Obama will
nominate the chief executive of Recreational Equipment Inc,
Sally Jewell, as the next U.S. interior secretary, an
administration official said on Wednesday.
Jewell would replace Ken Salazar, who said he did not intend
to stay for Obama's second term. She is the first woman Obama
has announced for his second-term Cabinet and also lends
credentials from the nation's West.
Obama is expected to announce the nomination later on
Wednesday. The Washington Post first reported the nomination.
Jewell, a former banking executive, joined the national
outdoor retail chain as a board member in 1996 before taking
over as chief operating officer in 2000 and then later as CEO.
She is also an engineer who began her career at Mobil Oil
Corporation.
Washington state-based REI is known for its conservation and
stewardship efforts as well as its co-op structure that includes
more than 10 million consumer "members." It has also been voted
as one of Fortune magazine's best companies to work for.
