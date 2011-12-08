U.S. CRUDE FUTURES PARES GAINS, TURNS NEGATIVE, AFTER SURPRISE BUILD IN API CRUDE INVENTORIES
WASHINGTON Dec 8 President Barack Obama said on Thursday the United States was considering all options on Iran and would work with allies, including Israel, to prevent Tehran from acquiring a nuclear weapon.
On Iran, Obama said: "No options off the table means I'm considering all options."
* EU to reaffirm support for climate deal despite Trump (Adds Merkel statement)