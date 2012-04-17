* White House quietly grants concessions to Kurds
* Worries about Iraq's stability with U.S. troops gone
* Critics say Obama hopes to keep Iraq below voters' radar
By Alister Bull
WASHINGTON, April 17 President Barack Obama,
facing a damaging election-year problem if Iraq's political
crisis worsens, has launched an urgent behind-the-scenes push to
ease tensions between the Baghdad central government and the
Kurds.
Masoud Barzani, president of the Kurds' semi-autonomous
regional government, paid a quiet visit to the White House on
April 4 and left with backing for two long-standing requests
that could help build the worried Kurds' confidence in U.S.
support.
Barzani's heated criticism last month of Iraqi Prime
Minister Nuri al-Maliki has fanned concern the country could
splinter, potentially setting off a fresh civil war.
Reuters has learned that to demonstrate U.S. support, the
White House and Congress agreed to lift a designation that
treats Kurdistan's two main political parties as if they were
terrorist groups, complicating members' travel to the United
States. In addition, the U.S. consulate in Arbil will begin
issuing U.S. visas before the end of 2012.
Since withdrawing the last U.S. troops in December, Obama
has, at least publicly, put little focus on Iraq, and critics
view the latest gestures as not much more than damage control.
But Obama still has a lot at stake in Iraq. If violence
explodes, it could tarnish Obama's bragging rights with U.S.
voters for concluding the unpopular war.
And worsening relations between the Shi'ite-led central
government and semi-autonomous Kurdistan could thwart White
House efforts to lower gasoline prices. The Kurds halted oil
exports to Baghdad on April 1, citing a payment dispute.
CIVIL WAR
Barzani last month delivered a sharp denunciation of
Maliki's government and suggested he could seek a referendum of
some kind on the Kurdish region's relations with Baghdad -
although he stopped far short of breaking a taboo by making
explicit reference to independence.
Analysts say the probability of the Kurds declaring
independence is low, although not zero.
"If Kurds were to declare independence in the near term
there is a very high likelihood that that would provoke a war
with Baghdad," said Kenneth Pollack, a former CIA analyst.
The White House promises to the Kurdish president
"constitute useful takeaways for Barzani but they are probably
about the absolute minimum that he would have found acceptable,"
said Pollack, now a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution's
Saban Center for Middle East Policy.
The goal of the Washington meetings in early April, both the
White House and the Kurds said, was to re-commit to a
relationship that both value. Obama dropped in on one of the
meetings Vice President Joe Biden hosted for Barzani that day.
Biden assured Barzani of U.S. backing for the Kurds, but he
also cautioned that Washington could not pick sides between
Kurdistan and Baghdad, a senior administration official said.
"Neither relationship can come at the expense of the other
relationship," the official said. "A red line for us is that all
this must be done in a way that is consistent with the (Iraqi)
constitution."
ENERGY SECURITY
Iraq boasts some of the world's largest oil reserves and
could provide essential extra production capacity to help
stabilize world oil markets, at a moment when gasoline prices
are one of the most pressing issues for U.S. voters.
And while foreign policy hasn't yet been a major factor in
the U.S. presidential campaign, both parties are likely to
sharpen their focus on it ahead of the one-year anniversary of
Osama bin Laden's killing by U.S. commandos on May 2.
Qubad Talabani, son of Iraqi President Jalal Talabani and
the representative for the Kurdistan Regional Government in
Washington, said the Kurdish delegation was happy with Biden's
words of support to Barzani.
"The reaffirmation of the commitment to Kurdistan and the
Kurdish people went down very well," he said.
"For us, we're naturally an insecure people, and given the
history that we've had, we're expecting at some point or another
to be let down again," he said.
The Kurds, severely persecuted under late Iraqi dictator
Saddam Hussein, have become increasingly nervous since U.S.
troops left.
Indeed, the troop departure was followed almost immediately
by a political crisis sparked by Maliki's demand for the arrest
of a Sunni Muslim vice president, who fled to Kurdistan, where
Barzani defied the prime minister by granting him shelter.
SEE NO EVIL
Critics of Obama's Iraq policy complain that the White House
is primarily concerned on keeping a lid on events until after
the Nov. 6 U.S. election.
"I think the administration is of the mind-set of 'see no
evil, hear no evil' and it wants Iraq to be invisible for the
political debate in the United States," said Ned Parker, a
visiting fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations.
To encourage the Kurds to remain within Iraq's political
process, the administration is bowing to their long-standing
plea to amend the status of the main political parties, the
Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) and Kurdistan Democratic
Party (KDP). Under the U.S. Immigration and Nationality Act,
members of the groups are deemed to be engaged in terrorist
activity.
This is not as severe as being designated as a terrorist
organization by the U.S. State Department. But it means that
members of these organizations must get a government exemption
to visit or stay in the United States.
An aide to Senator Joe Lieberman, chairman of the Senate
Homeland Security Committee, said Lieberman was working on
legislation to remove the designation.
In addition, the U.S. decision to begin issuing visas from
its consulate in Arbil from the end of 2012 will save Kurds who
want to visit the United States the expense and hazard of
journeying to Baghdad to get a visa or traveling to a U.S.
consulate outside of Iraq.
State Department spokesman Michael Lavallee confirmed this
move, which had been long sought by the Kurds, but stressed in a
statement that it was part of a broader effort to "work with the
government of Iraq to continue to normalize our consular
services throughout the country."
OIL SAFETY VALVE
U.S. officials also offered to help the Kurds in talks with
Baghdad to resolve the oil payments dispute and get the exports
flowing once again, the Kurds said.
The amounts involved are modest - around 50,000 barrels per
day from Kurdistan compared with Iraq's national output of some
2.6 million barrels, according to published 2011 estimates by
the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency.
But the dispute highlights the country's ongoing failure to
agree to a national oil law, potentially dampening the
willingness of big foreign oil firms to make the investments
necessary to exploit these resources.
The Kurds currently have no independent export route for
their oil outside of the central government.
"They have a lot of potential," said Ben Lando of the Iraq
Oil Report. "There are substantial oil and gas reserves but
there has not been a qualified number put on that and in many
places exploration is still ongoing."
(Editing By Warren Strobel and Eric Beech)