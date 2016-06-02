ELKHART, Ind., June 1 U.S. President Barack
Obama said on Wednesday the decision to direct public schools to
allow transgender students to use the bathrooms of their choice
was based on the law and the best interests of the children.
Speaking at a town hall event broadcast by the PBS
television network, Obama, a Democrat, said the federal
government waded into the controversial issue after school
districts asked the Education Department for guidance.
Republicans have blasted the directive as executive branch
overreach, and more than a dozen states have sued the Obama
administration to block it.
"What happened and what continues to happen is you have
transgender kids in schools. And they get bullied. And they get
ostracized. And it's tough for them," Obama said.
"My best interpretation of what our laws and our obligations
are is that we should try to accommodate these kids so that they
are not in a vulnerable situation," he said.
On May 13, the federal government told public schools they
must allow transgender students to use bathrooms that correspond
with their gender identity.
The non-binding guidance contained the implicit threat of
cuts in federal funding if it was not followed. It relied on an
interpretation of Title IX, which protects people from
discrimination based on sex in education initiatives that
receive federal financial assistance.
The directive came as the Justice Department and North
Carolina battled in federal court over a North Carolina state
law approved in March that prohibits people from using public
restrooms not corresponding to the sex on their birth
certificates. Other states are weighing similar measures.
"We should deal with this issue the same way we would want
it dealt with if it was our child and that is to try to create
an environment of some dignity and kindness for these kids,"
Obama said.
Obama said there "are a lot of things more pressing" than
the transgender bathroom controversy, including Islamic State,
the economy and jobs.
"Somehow people think I made it an issue. I didn't make it
an issue," he said.
