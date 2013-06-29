* U.S. president likens Mandela to George Washington
* Avoids visit to hospital to see anti-apartheid hero
* Police fire stun grenades at anti-U.S. protesters
* Mandela remains "critical but stable" - Zuma
By Jeff Mason and Mark Felsenthal
JOHANNESBURG, June 29 U.S. President Barack
Obama met the family of South Africa's ailing anti-apartheid
hero Nelson Mandela on Saturday, offering words of comfort and
praising the critically ill retired statesman as one of
history's greatest figures.
The faltering health of Mandela, 94, a figure admired
globally as a symbol of struggle against injustice and racism,
is dominating Obama's two-day visit to South Africa.
But Obama also faced protests by South Africans against U.S.
foreign policy, especially American drone strikes.
Police fired stun grenades to disperse several hundred
protesters who had gathered outside the Soweto campus of the
University of Johannesburg, where Obama addressed an afternoon
town hall meeting with students.
The brief confrontation some distance away did not disrupt
the event in the heavily protected campus, where Obama gave a
speech praising what he called a new "more prosperous, more
confident" Africa. He also took questions from students.
On the second leg of a three-nation Africa tour, Obama met
Mandela's relatives to deliver a message of support instead of
directly visiting the frail former president at the hospital
where he has spent the last three weeks.
The half-hour meeting took place at the Nelson Mandela
Centre of Memory in Johannesburg.
Obama said afterwards in a statement he had also spoken by
telephone with Mandela's wife Graca Machel, who remained by her
husband's side in the hospital in Pretoria.
"I expressed my hope that Madiba draws peace and comfort
from the time that he is spending with loved ones, and also
expressed my heartfelt support for the entire family as they
work through this difficult time," he said, using the clan name
Madiba by which Mandela is affectionately known.
Machel said she had conveyed this message to her husband and
thanked the Obamas for their "touch of personal warmth".
Obama earlier held talks with South African President Jacob
Zuma and the two held a joint news conference in which Zuma said
Mandela remained in a "critical but stable condition".
"We hope that very soon he will be out of hospital," Zuma
added, without giving further details.
Obama's visit to South Africa had stirred intense
speculation that the first African-American president of the
United States would look in on the first black president of
South Africa in his hospital room.
But Mandela's deterioration in the last week to a critical
condition forced the White House to decide against such a visit.
"BOUND BY HISTORY"
Speaking to reporters at Pretoria's Union Buildings, where
Mandela was inaugurated in 1994, Obama said the prayers of
millions around the world were with the Nobel Peace laureate.
He likened Mandela to the first U.S. president, George
Washington, because both had decided to step down at the peak of
their power and popularity.
"What an incredible lesson that is," Obama said, calling
Mandela "one of the greatest people in history".
Obama said on Thursday he did not "need a photo op" with
Mandela, whom he met in 2005 in Washington as a U.S. senator.
Zuma underscored the historical similarities between Mandela
and Obama. "The two of you are also bound by history as the
first black presidents of your respective countries," Zuma said.
"You both carry the dreams of the millions of people in
Africa and the diaspora."
On Sunday, Obama flies to Cape Town, from where he will
visit Robben Island, the windswept former penal colony in the
frigid waters of the south Atlantic where Mandela spent 18 of
his 27 years in apartheid jails.
Zuma said Mandela had told him before his latest
hospitalisation that "when I go to sleep I will be very happy
because I left South Africa going forward".
Despite the protests of some against Obama, many other South
Africans said they were inspired by the U.S. leader's example.
"Obama, like Nelson Mandela, is the first black president in
his country ... His success in the U.S. shows that we as
Africans can also make it," said Nanzwakazi Zuma, a lecturer in
electrical engineering who attended the Soweto event.