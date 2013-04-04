By Roberta Rampton
WASHINGTON, April 4 First Lady Michelle Obama
shared what has become a rite of spring in Washington with a
small group of fifth-grade students on Thursday, planting
vegetables in the White House garden.
On a day that began with record-cold temperatures that have
pushed back the blooming season for the city's famous cherry
trees, Obama welcomed about 30 students to help her plant the
garden, a project she has championed as a model for children and
their parents to emulate as a way to reduce childhood obesity.
"Where are your jackets? I'm going to be the mother," Obama
joked with the group of earnest, polite kids, most wearing
t-shirts bearing the names of their schools in Florida,
Massachusetts, Tennessee and Vermont.
Obama has helped push for changes in school lunch rules to
require more vegetables and fruit. The schools were chosen
because they have implemented the new rules in creative ways and
started their own gardens.
Harvard-educated Obama, who was more popular in polls during
the 2012 election campaign than any of the candidates, started
the garden on the White House south lawn in 2009, the first time
vegetables had been grown there since Eleanor Roosevelt's
"victory garden" during World War Two.
Obama, sporting sneakers without socks, put aside a pair of
lime green gardening gloves as she crouched between two raised
garden boxes, carefully placing tiny wheat kernels into freshly
turned soil.
From Somerville, Massachusetts, 11-year-old Ariana Docanto
chatted with Obama as she helped plant the wheat, which the
White House hopes to harvest and use for bread and risotto.
Docanto described the experience in a single word:
"Amazing!"
