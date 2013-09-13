WASHINGTON, Sept 13 U.S. first lady Michelle
Obama, known for urging U.S. children to be more active and eat
their vegetables, began a new health push this week by touting
the benefits of drinking water.
But exactly how much water to drink remains murky, and some
consumer advocates question drinking bottled water at all.
"Just drink up," Mrs. Obama urged on Thursday on a visit to
the aptly named Watertown, Wisconsin. "Water is the first and
best energy drink."
The visit was the kick-off of the "Drink Up" campaign. The
push to drink more water is backed by the American Beverage
Association and the International Bottled Water Association,
igniting skepticism among those who favor tap water over bottled
water in most instances.
"Since we started the 'Let's Move!' initiative, I've been
looking for as many ways as possible to help families and kids
lead healthier lives," the first lady said in a White House
statement.
"If we were going to take just one step to make ourselves
and our families healthier, probably the single best thing we
could do is to simply drink more water."
There are health benefits to drinking water, but a lot of
uncertainty about how much, according to the Mayo Clinic.
Water flushes toxins out of vital organs, carries nutrients
to cells and moistens ear, nose and throat tissues, the clinic
said on its website. Even mild dehydration can drain energy.
Popular advice has long been to drink eight 8-ounce glasses
of water a day, and while that is easy to remember, it is not
supported by hard evidence, the site said.
"Just keep in mind that the rule should be reframed as:
'Drink at least eight 8-ounce glasses of fluid a day,' because
all fluids count toward the daily total," the clinic said.
The amount of water needed depends on various factors,
including general health, how active a person is and where that
person lives, according to the clinic.
Emily Wurth of the consumer advocacy group Food & Water
Watch applauded the campaign to favor drinking water over sugary
drinks but wished Mrs Obama had suggested drinking tap water
instead of bottled water.
"Tap water is more regulated than bottled water in the
United States, it costs thousands of times less money for
consumers and doesn't cause the environmental damage that
single-use bottles of water do," Wurth said by telephone.
She said less than one-quarter of all bottles are recycled,
with the rest ending up in U.S. waterways and landfills.
(Reporting by Deborah Zabarenko; Editing by Ros Krasny and Bob
Burgdorfer)