WASHINGTON Nov 14 President Barack Obama on
Wednesday is expected to be grilled about negotiations to avert
a looming "fiscal cliff" and the scandal that brought down CIA
director David Petraeus when he holds his first news conference
since winning a second term.
Obama will have little time to savor his decisive Nov. 6
victory over Republican Mitt Romney as he takes questions from
the White House press corps for the first time in months in an
encounter in the ornate East Room, starting at 1:30 p.m. EST
(1830 GMT).
The White House had hoped to use the news conference to
mobilize public support for Obama's economic agenda in the face
of a showdown with congressional Republicans over an
economy-shaking package of tax increases and deep spending cuts
set to kick in at year-end unless a deal is reached.
But instead a heavy focus will be on Obama's first words on
a scandal over an extramarital affair that cost Petraeus his job
and has expanded to include the top U.S. commander in
Afghanistan, Marine General John Allen, who is being
investigated for "flirtatious" emails with a woman at the center
of the case.
The scandal, which erupted late last week, complicates
Obama's efforts to reorganize his national security team
following his re-election.
Obama also is likely to face tough questions about where he
sees grounds for compromise with Republicans on taxes and
spending, how he plans to remake his Cabinet and where he is
heading with his second-term foreign policy agenda, including
Syria, Iran, China and the war in Afghanistan.