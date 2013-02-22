* Nomination process slowed by demands for Benghazi-linked
data
* White House earlier allowed limited access to drone strike
opinions
* Timing of full Senate votes on Brennan, Hagel still
uncertain
By Mark Hosenball
WASHINGTON, Feb 22 Democratic leaders are hoping
for a U.S. Senate Intelligence Committee vote next week on the
confirmation of John Brennan to become Central Intelligence
Agency director, although the White House and committee are
still feuding over the disclosure of politically sensitive
documents.
Under pressure from Senate Republicans, the White House in
recent days has reluctantly agreed to allow Congress access to
documents and emails related to the attacks by militants last
Sept. 11 on U.S. facilities in Benghazi, Libya, congressional
officials said.
Among the materials senators and some aides will be allowed
to examine are dozens of emails that chronicle the evolution of
"talking points" used by Obama administration representatives in
media appearances, which officials later acknowledged
mischaracterized the origin of the attacks.
This latest attempt to appease lawmakers, who last week
stalled a committee vote on Brennan's nomination, comes after
the White House earlier this month agreed to give senators
tightly restricted access to four classified legal opinions on
drone strikes.
However, senators want more documents.
Congressional officials said the White House was still
refusing to allow senators access to what Congress believes are
at least seven highly classified documents, produced by the
Justice Department's Office of Legal Counsel, that lay out legal
justifications and operational guidelines for "targeted
killings," a euphemism mainly used for drone strikes, including
attacks on U.S. citizens.
A White House spokesman had no immediate comment.
The congressional officials said it appears the White House
may be dragging its feet on the drone documents on the theory
that most or all Democrats on the intelligence committee and in
the full Senate will vote to confirm Brennan despite unresolved
disclosure disputes.
The officials said that a Senate Intelligence Committee vote
could be scheduled as early as next Tuesday, though it could be
further delayed. A floor vote on Brennan's confirmation would
not be likely until the following week at the earliest.
The conflict over Brennan's nomination has been compounded
by Republican senators' opposition to the nomination of former
Republican Senator Chuck Hagel as defense secretary.
The Senate's Democratic leadership had hoped to hold a floor
vote to confirm Hagel last week, before Congress took a
week-long recess. But the vote was postponed after Democrats
failed to muster enough Republican votes to shut down a
filibuster by Hagel's critics.
It now looks like a full Senate vote on Hagel could come
Tuesday or Wednesday.
'DELIBERATIVE PROCESS'
Few, if any, senators of either party have publicly
indicated an intention to vote against or filibuster Brennan's
nomination, although both Republicans and Democrats asked
pointed questions at Brennan's hearing earlier this month,
particularly about why as a CIA official he did not try to stop
waterboarding, an interrogation technique that some consider
torture.
The nomination became a vehicle for a fight over documents
between Congress and the White House.
Democrats, including intelligence committee Chairwoman
Senator Dianne Feinstein, have pressed the administration to
give them access to 11 Justice Department memos on targeted
killings. But as of Friday they had only been granted access to
four.
The administration has asserted that the seven documents it
is refusing to disclose are the product of a "deliberative
process" and exempt from disclosure to Congress. It is unclear
whether any intelligence committee members, most notably
Democrats, would be sufficiently angered by the administration's
recalcitrance to vote against Brennan.
The administration does appear to have backed down from its
refusal to give lawmakers access to Benghazi-related documents.
This week the administration agreed to allow senators and a
limited number of aides to read and take notes on the Benghazi
material, though the administration refused to allow Congress to
make copies of it, congressional officials said.
The access comes after the administration had asserted for
months that the email record charting the evolution of the
Benghazi talking points was exempt from disclosure to Congress
on "deliberative process" grounds, as it has recently been
asserting for the undisclosed drone documents.
Susan Rice, the U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, was
lambasted by Republicans for claiming in TV talk show
appearances that the Benghazi attacks grew out of a protest
against an anti-Islamic film. Administration officials now admit
the protest never happened.
Sources familiar with the email traffic said it shows that
the talking points, as originally drafted by a CIA analyst, said
the Sept. 11 attacks were carried out by extremists "with links
to al-Qaeda." But the al-Qaeda reference was deleted before a
final version was delivered to administration spokespeople,
including Rice.
(Editing by Karey Wutkowski and Eric Walsh)