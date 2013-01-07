WASHINGTON Jan 7 President Barack Obama on
Monday nominated Chuck Hagel, a former Republican senator, as
his next defense secretary and counterterrorism adviser John
Brennan to head the CIA, urging the U.S. Senate to confirm them
quickly.
Hagel, a decorated Vietnam veteran, would replace Leon
Panetta at the Pentagon. Critics have already launched attacks
over Hagel's record on Israel and Iran.
Brennan is a CIA veteran who withdrew from consideration for
the spy agency's top job in 2008 after questions were raised
about his views on enhanced interrogation techniques used on
terrorism suspects during the Bush administration.
He would succeed retired General David Petraeus, who
resigned amid a scandal over an extramarital affair with his
biographer.