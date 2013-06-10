WASHINGTON, June 10 The Senate Commerce
Committee on Monday gave strong bipartisan backing to President
Barack Obama's nominees to head the Departments of
Transportation and Commerce, sending them to the Senate floor
for approval.
The committee voted unanimously for Charlotte, North
Carolina Mayor Anthony Foxx to be U.S. Transportation secretary
and billionaire Chicago businesswoman Penny Pritzker to be
Commerce secretary, filling two more spots on Obama's
second-term economic team.
It was not clear how soon the full Senate would vote on the
nominations. That could depend on whether Republicans agree to
work with Democrats to move them speedily.
"There has been strong bipartisan support for these
nominees, and it was evident again today," Senate Commerce
Committee Chairman Jay Rockefeller, a West Virginia Democrat,
said in a statement. "I urge my colleagues to act quickly now to
schedule votes on their nominations."
The votes came as Obama nominated his longtime economic
adviser Jason Furman to be chief White House economist and there
were signs of progress on other pending nominations.
The Senate Finance Committee will vote on Tuesday on the
nomination of White House international economic affairs adviser
Mike Froman to be U.S. Trade Representative.
The Senate Banking Committee voted last week to support U.S.
Export-Import Bank President Fred Hochberg for another four-term
at the government-run export finance institution, also sending
that nomination to the full Senate for approval.
Foxx, whose city hosted the 2012 Democratic party convention
where Obama was nominated to run for a second term as president,
is considered a rising star in the Democratic party.
He has limited experience in transportation issues outside
his work in Charlotte on streetcar and light rail projects as
well as airport improvements.
At his hearing, Foxx promised to work with Congress to find
a way to fund huge U.S. infrastructure needs at a time of tight
budgets and Republican opposition to raising taxes.
Pritzker, an heiress to the Hyatt hotel fortune and one of
the wealthiest Americans, was national finance chair of Obama's
2008 campaign and co-chair of his 2012 re-election bid.
A 184-page financial disclosure form released by the White
House provided a detailed view of her wealth, including $54
million in consulting fees she received from the Canadian
Imperial Bank of Commerce Trust Co, which manages an offshore
trust for the Pritzker family in the Bahamas.
During last year's presidential campaign, Obama criticized
his Republican rival Mitt Romney for using similar offshore
accounts to avoid paying U.S. income taxes.
That has prompted some Republicans to accuse Obama of
hypocrisy for nominating Pritzker to his Cabinet, as well as
Froman and Treasury Secretary Jack Lew, who also used offshore
tax havens.
Senator John Thune, the ranking Republican on the commerce
panel, referred to the issue in a statement explaining his
reasons for voting for both Pritzker and Foxx.
"While the president has had strong words for others who
have benefited from offshore tax havens, we should not let his
double-standard on this issue stand in the way of a qualified
nominee," Thune said.
Pritzker pledged during her confirmation hearing to be a
voice for business within the administration and to push for
policies to increase U.S. competitiveness.
(Reporting by Doug Palmer; editing by Christopher Wilson)