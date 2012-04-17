* Obama seeks higher penalties, better technology
* Republicans see political ploy
* Some Democrats say doesn't go far enough
* CME Group: leave margins in exchange hands
By Jeff Mason and Roberta Rampton
WASHINGTON, April 17 U.S. President Barack
Obama, whose political fortunes are threatened by rising
gasoline prices, proposed new measures on Tuesday to reduce oil
market manipulation that are unlikely to get support from a
divided Congress.
Obama called on lawmakers to raise civil and criminal
penalties on individuals and companies involved in manipulative
practices.
He also pressed for more money to fund the agency charged
with policing the markets to hire "more cops" for oversight and
upgrade old technology.
"We can't afford a situation where speculators artificially
manipulate markets by buying up oil, creating the perception of
a shortage, and driving prices higher, only to flip the oil for
a quick profit," Obama said in the White House Rose Garden.
"We should strengthen protections for American consumers,
not gut them," he said.
Republicans, who blame Obama's energy policies for high
gasoline prices, called the effort a political gimmick, and said
the new measures would not help Americans struggling with high
gasoline prices.
"It probably polls pretty well, but I guarantee it won't do
a thing to lower prices at the pump," said Senate Republican
leader Mitch McConnell.
"The president has all the tools available to him if he
believes the oil market is being manipulated," said John
Boehner, the Republican speaker of the House of Representatives.
SOME DEMOCRATS WANT MORE
Obama has spent weeks trying to show he is on the case to
bring down energy costs over the short- and long-term.
Gasoline prices have surged nearly 50 cents since late
January, as tensions in the Middle East and supply disruptions
bolstered oil costs. While prices at the pump have eased
slightly in the past two weeks, gasoline remains around $3.92 a
gallon nationwide.
Republicans have argued the administration needs to allow
more drilling to help lower prices. But the only way to reduce
the harm caused by gasoline price increases is to use less of
it, said Andrew Holland, an energy policy analyst at the
American Security Project, a Washington think-tank.
"The truth is, neither party is offering policies that will
effectively address high gas prices," Holland said.
Senior administration officials, speaking to reporters on a
conference call, said increased volatility in oil markets
justified the need for the crackdown.
While congressional Democrats praised Obama's move, many
have pushed him to go farther.
"I would do some additional things, but basically I'm very
pleased that he's responding," said U.S. Senator Carl Levin, a
Michigan Democrat whose investigations subcommittee in the past
has linked speculation to higher commodity prices.
Levin and other senators want the administration to push the
Commodity Futures Trading Commission, or CFTC, to enforce limits
on speculation that were part of the Dodd-Frank banking reforms.
The financial industry has challenged those limits in court.
Senator Maria Cantwell is working on legislation that would
ban commodity index funds from the oil market, a move backed by
consumer advocates.
Peter Welch, a Democratic congressman from Vermont, said
Obama should also release oil from U.S. emergency reserves to
further dampen speculative buying.
"When it's been deployed in the past, it has spooked the
speculators," Welch told Reuters.
HIGHER PENALTIES
Obama also asked Congress to give the CFTC the power to
increase traders' margins in an effort to reduce risky trading.
Currently, futures exchanges are in charge of setting margins,
based on volatility.
Obama's proposal drew a quick response from the CME Group
, the world's largest operator of futures exchanges.
"Taking away from exchanges the ability to manage margins
would make the markets less efficient, less tied to fundamentals
and would create the potential to push the hedgers out of the
market, which would make oil more expensive for all consumers,"
the company said in a statement.
The CME also warned against confusing speculation with
manipulation, and said speculations play an important role in
helping oil producers and consumers offset their price risks.
The CFTC filed a record number of enforcement cases last
year, but has yet to win a manipulation case involving oil.
Its lone victory is a 1998 case that accused a trader of
gaming electricity futures, which took more than a decade to
settle.
The CFTC is engaged in a high-profile case against oil
merchant Arcadia Energy for allegedly manipulating physical oil
supplies to profit on futures trades.
Obama said he wants Congress to hike civil penalties for
firms involved in market manipulation to $10 million from $1
million, and also increase maximum criminal penalties.