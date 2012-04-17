WASHINGTON, April 17 U.S. President Barack Obama
wants a tenfold increase in the maximum civil and criminal
penalties that can be applied for the manipulation of oil
futures markets, the White House said on Tuesday.
"These heightened penalties will make sure that penalties
reflect the seriousness of misconduct," the White House said in
a statement.
Obama is also calling for Congress to provide more funding
to the Commodity Futures Trading Commission to increase
surveillance and enforcement staff for oil futures market
trading.
(Reporting By Jeff Mason; Editing by Eric Beech)