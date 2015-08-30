WASHINGTON Aug 30 President Barack Obama has invited Pakistan's Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to visit the White House in October, U.S. National Security Adviser Susan Rice said in a tweet on Sunday.

Rice traveled to Pakistan to meet with senior officials to "advance our mutual interests and address areas of concern, particularly terrorist and militant attacks emanating from Pakistani soil," a senior U.S. official said on Saturday.

"Conveyed @POTUS invitation to PM Sharif to visit the @WhiteHouse in October to continue discussions" said the tweet at m.twitter.com/AmbassadorRice. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Eric Walsh)