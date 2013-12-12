By Jeff Mason
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Dec 12 On a normal day, press
briefings at the White House can be quiet, often somewhat boring
affairs.
The press secretary, Jay Carney, sticks to a series of
talking points and reporters try - often unsuccessfully - to get
nuggets of news about the big and small stories of the day.
Not so on Thursday, when a question about press access to
President Barack Obama and former President George W. Bush on
their joint trip to South Africa for Nelson Mandela's memorial
service this week erupted into a heated back-and-forth about
transparency and the role of reporters covering the White House.
Obama's communications team has been under fire from news
organizations for restricting photojournalists from shooting
pictures of what the White House calls private presidential
moments that an official photographer often ends up
photographing and sending out to the pubic via social media.
During the trip to South Africa, the press pool traveling on
Air Force One was not given access to the front of the plane to
take pictures of Obama and Bush and their wives on what was a
rare, long, and historic joint flight, but official pictures
were released from the White House.
Carney said on Thursday that the Obama White House was
committed to transparency and would work hard to address
journalists' grievances about access, though he stopped short of
promising specific actions.
"From the president on down, everyone here believes strongly
in the absolute necessity of a free and independent press to
cover the presidency, to cover the government, to cover
Washington," he said.
"I can commit to you that we are working and have been
working on expanding access where we can."
Reporters weren't having it.
"It was President Obama who talked about transparency being
a hallmark of his administration," said one. "Isn't it sort of
the problem ... that he has set up a standard himself that he's
not meeting?"
The issue of photographers is part of a broader theme of
press access to the Obama White House.
According to data compiled by Martha Joynt Kumar, a
political scientist at Towson University in Maryland who studies
the presidency, Obama has held significantly fewer short
question-and-answer sessions with reporters than his two
immediate predecessors, Republican Bush and Democrat Bill
Clinton.
Such sessions, which are not full-fledged news conferences
and take place in the Oval Office or other White House
locations, occurred 119 times by the end of October with Obama
compared to 384 in the same period for Bush and 713 for Clinton.
Obama had done 41 full-fledged solo news conferences in that
time period, however, compared to 25 for Bush and 50 for
Clinton.
Last month the White House Correspondents' Association and
major news organizations, including Reuters, wrote to Carney to
complain about being shut out of events that the White House
documented with its own photographer and urged access to all
public governmental events in which the president participates.
(Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Eric Beech)